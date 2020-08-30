Apple iPhone 12 launch date, likely specifications, price and everything we know so far

Apple iPhone 12 launch is confirmed to get delayed by a few days. The rumoured iPhone 12 launch date is said to be October 12, where Apple would be unveiling four new iPhone 12 models.

As we get closer to the iPhone 12 launch event, here is everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 specifications and features as revealed by the rumour mill.

iPhone 12 models

Apple is rumoured to launch four new iPhone 12 models — two premium Pro models and two affordable variants.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will succeed the iPhone 11, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a successor to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 price

A recent report mentions that Apple will launch the iPhone 12 series at a slightly higher price compared to the iPhone 11 series. TrendForce states that iPhone 12 will be priced at USD 699 (roughly Rs. 51,200), whereas the iPhone 12 Max will be launched starting at USD 799 (roughly Rs. 58,500).

The report also claims that iPhone 12 Pro price will be between USD 1,049 (roughly Rs. 76,800) and USD 1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,500).

The most premium model, iPhone 12 Pro Max, will cost somewhere between USD 1,149 (roughly Rs. 84,100) to USD 1,199 (roughly Rs. 87,800).

The iPhone 11 was launched for USD 699. The affordable iPhone 11 model was launched in India for Rs 64,900 and is now available for Rs 68,300 after the GST hike.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max currently start in India at Rs 1,06,600 and Rs 1,17,100, respectively.

iPhone 12 specifications (rumoured)

iPhone 12 display

If we go by the leaks, Apple iPhone 12 will sport a 5.4-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 12 Max will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen.

The two Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit Colour Depth.

Regarding the refresh rate support, industry insider Ross Young stated that the iPhone 12 Pro models will miss out on the 120Hz screen refresh rate. Although the 120Hz OLED panels are ready according to the supply chain, Apple cannot seem to find driver ICs to drive the pixels at 120Hz. The latest development from Young is that Apple will use 60-96Hz driver ICs and make them work up to 120Hz by adjusting the refresh rate by 25 percent.

YouTuber Jon Prosser also uploaded a video and few screenshots of an iPhone 12 Pro Max production validation (PVT) prototype with a 6.7-inch display. The screenshot shows new controls in the Settings app for the iPhone 12 Pro Max with two new toggles to enable High Refresh Rate and Adaptive Refresh Rate.

All the four iPhone 12 models will sport a notch for Face ID and other sensors.

iPhone 12 camera

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will sport a dual-camera setup, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will carry a triple-camera system. The Pro models are rumoured to get the LiDAR.

Some key iPhone 12 Pro camera features are also revealed in the screenshots uploaded by Prosser. The camera section of the settings app confirms the addition of the LiDAR scanner. There is a toggle to enable or disable LiDAR in the camera settings. Apple will also add support for 4K video recording at 120fps and 240fps.

We can expect the standard iPhone 12 to feature a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens, whereas the Pro models will get an additional 12MP telephoto camera.

iPhone 12 performance unit

Apple iPhone 12 series will get powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The two standard models, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, will have 4GB RAM and come with 128GB/ 256GB storage options.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB internal memory.

Apple is said to offer bigger batteries on the iPhone 12 series, primarily due to excessive power consumption, thanks to 5G. iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 4,400 mAh battery, as opposed to the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 3,969 mAh battery.