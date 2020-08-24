Apple iPhone 12 Pro could lose out on the 120Hz refresh rate

Powering the iPhone 11 is Apple A13 Bionic chip which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. It also gets a bigger battery which offers an hour more juice than the iPhone XR.

Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 12 series sometime in October. However, industry insider Ross Young might have some terrible news for Apple fans. Young has a pretty good track record when it comes to predicting specs, although Apple fans will hope he’s wrong this time.



Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, but not 120Hz driver ICs. So they will either have to come up with a fix which will be difficult, wait for 120Hz driver ICs and delay the launch possibly significantly or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz.

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 24, 2020

According to Young, the iPhone 12 Pro model will miss out on the 120Hz screen refresh rate, which will put it at a major disadvantage, considering the popularity of high refresh rate panels.

Young claims that the 120Hz OLED panels are ready according to supply chain, but Apple cannot seem to find driver ICs to drive the pixels at 120Hz. Apple will have to wait for the ICs or as the rumour suggests, default to 60Hz refresh rate if it still plans to launch the iPhone 12 series on schedule.

However, launching the iPhone 12 with a 60Hz refresh rate would not only put it at a major disadvantage, but will also leave fans disappointed; given the fact that the 120Hz refresh rate is a norm on most flagships these days, with some even going further to 144Hz.