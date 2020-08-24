172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-iphone-12-pro-could-lose-out-on-the-120hz-refresh-rate-5749061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 Pro could lose out on the 120Hz refresh rate

Launching the iPhone 12 Pro with a 60Hz refresh rate would not only put it at a major disadvantage, but will also leave fans disappointed.

Moneycontrol News
Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 12 series sometime in October. However, industry insider Ross Young might have some terrible news for Apple fans. Young has a pretty good track record when it comes to predicting specs, although Apple fans will hope he’s wrong this time.

According to Young, the iPhone 12 Pro model will miss out on the 120Hz screen refresh rate, which will put it at a major disadvantage, considering the popularity of high refresh rate panels.

Young claims that the 120Hz OLED panels are ready according to supply chain, but Apple cannot seem to find driver ICs to drive the pixels at 120Hz. Apple will have to wait for the ICs or as the rumour suggests, default to 60Hz refresh rate if it still plans to launch the iPhone 12 series on schedule.

However, launching the iPhone 12 with a 60Hz refresh rate would not only put it at a major disadvantage, but will also leave fans disappointed; given the fact that the 120Hz refresh rate is a norm on most flagships these days, with some even going further to 144Hz.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

