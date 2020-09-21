Apple's upcoming compact iPhone 12 model likely to be named 'Mini', says leaker

With the iPhone 12 launch likely to happen at an Apple event in October, the anticipation has been building for any details of the upcoming lineup. Now, a prolific leaker of the phones has said the smallest among them will the called the "Mini".



12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max

— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

Twitter user L0vetodream , who has previously leaked details of phones before launch, tweeted that the lineup will feature a '12mini'. The name will likely be given to the phone with a 5.4 inch screen, according to a report in Mashable India

This is the first time that there has been an indication of the name. Prior to this, reports agreed that this year's lineup would consist of four phones, Apple's most-ever, and that the screen sizes the devices will come in.

The 'Mini' will be the smallest and the cheapest iPhone at 5.4 inches, with the iPhone 12 and the more powerful Pro sporting 6.1-inch screens and a larger Max version having a 6.7-inch screen, the report said.

The new iPhones will likely all have OLED displays, with the Pro version getting a 120Hz refresh rate panel. They'll come bundled with Apple's new A14 chip and have 5G support, according to the report.