Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 launch event may be hosted on October 13: Report

Apple has officially not announced the iPhone 12 launch date nor sent out any keynote invite.

Moneycontrol News

Apple iPhone 12 launch date is yet to get an official confirmation. A new report claims that the iPhone 12 launch event will be hosted on October 13, and will be available for pre-orders starting October 16.

The leaked iPhone 12 launch date was shared with MacRumors by an employee at a UK cellular carrier. Apple has officially not announced the iPhone 12 launch date nor sent out any keynote invite.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

It is possible that the new iPhone 12 models could launch on the said date. Apple typically hosts its iPhone launch events on a Tuesday, and it could be a good guess that the iPhone 12 launch could happen on October 13. This, considering that several reports from renowned sources that also claimed the same date.

A separate Apple Insider report also reiterates the October 13 date for the iPhone 12 launch event, citing a Dutch mobile operator. Previously, Jon Prosser had also claimed that the iPhone 12 launch will take place on October 13, followed by pre-orders starting October 16, and the release on October 23.

We will have to wait till Apple officially sends out an invite for the iPhone 12 launch. 

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models — two premium Pro models and two affordable variants. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will succeed the iPhone 11, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a successor to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

It is said that the iPhone 12 models will be released in a staggered manner, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro going on sale in October, whereas the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max could be available in November.

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 08:27 am

tags #Apple #iPhone #iPhone 12 #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.