Last Updated : May 13, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 series specifications, price, storage options leaked

Apple is said to make some tweaks in the iPhone 12 nomenclature.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is months away from launching the iPhone 12 series. As we get closer to the usual September launch cycle, more and more details about the next-generation iPhones have started surfacing online. The latest development on the iPhone 12 leaks is a complete spec-sheet, including the pricing of each iPhone 12 model.

YouTuber Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, who has built a reputation of delivering accurate Apple leaks, has listed down the detailed specifications and price of all the four iPhones that Apple is expected to launch.

According to Prosser’s video, there will be two relatively-affordable, namely the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Max. Apple will also launch two successor Pro models called iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is said to make some tweaks in the iPhone 12 nomenclature. The iPhone 12 Max will be the successor to the iPhone 11, claims Prosser, whereas the entry-level iPhone 12 will be a new compact model. This new iPhone 12 will have a 5.4-inch OLED panel, reveals Prosser. 

Below is the complete iPhone 12 spec-sheet revealed by Prosser.
ParameteriPhone 12iPhone 12 MaxiPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro Max
Display5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR

with ProMotion and 10-bit Colour Depth

6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR

with ProMotion and 10-bit Colour Depth
BodyAluminumAluminumStainless SteelStainless Steel
ProcessorA14 BionicA14 BionicA14 BionicA14 Bionic
Memory4GB4GB6GB6GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Rear CamerasDual-camera setupDual-camera setupTriple-camera setup + LiDARTriple-camera setup + LiDAR
5G supportYesYesYesYes
PricingUSD 649 for 128GB, USD 749 for 256GBUSD 749 for 128GB, USD 849 for 256GBUSD 999 for 128GB, USD 1,099 for 256GB, USD 1,299 for 512GB.USD 1,099 for 128GB, USD 1,199 for 256GB, USD 1,399 for 512GB.

Prosser’s iPhone 12 specification list does not reveal the battery specifications. However, Apple is said to offer bigger batteries on the iPhone 12 series, primarily due to excessive consumption due to 5G and the 120Hz refresh rate panel. Max Weinbach from XDA Developers claims that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 4,400 mAh battery, as opposed to the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 3,969 mAh battery.

A recent video by EveryThingApplePro reveals that Apple could offer dynamic 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prosser believes that there is an internal conflict at Apple on whether it should offer the 120Hz refresh rate option, but the company is likely to include the feature in the Pro models. Apple will also upgrade the telephoto range of the iPhone 12 Pro camera from 2x to 3x optical zoom allowing users to capture photos and videos closer to the subject without compromising on the quality.

EveryThingApplePro has also revealed the iPhone 12 Pro Max design based on CAD renders, which reveals a smaller notch and an iPad Pro-like design.

Apple typically launches new iPhones during the second week of September. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the launch could be delayed by a month or two.

First Published on May 13, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

