you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 Pro to feature 120Hz ProMotion display, smaller notch, improved Face ID & 3x optical zoom

Apple is also said to bump up the battery capacity on the Pro models so as to offer a longer battery life with the introduction of a high refresh rate screen coupled with 5G connectivity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There has been a lot of buzz lately over the upcoming iPhone 12 series, courtesy of the rumour mill churning out maximum leaks. The latest report from reliable sources reveal key iPhone 12 Pro specifications like the inclusion of 120Hz ProMotion display, a smaller notch with improved Face ID, and some camera improvements.

YouTuber EveryThingApplePro, citing leaks by Max Weinbach, has revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens will feature a high-refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. Like the iPad Pro, ProMotion on iPhone 12 Pro will dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz as required to preserve battery life.

Apple is also said to bump up the battery capacity on the Pro models so as to offer a longer battery life with the introduction of a high refresh rate screen coupled with 5G connectivity. Weinbach claims that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 4,400 mAh battery, as opposed to the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 3,969 mAh battery.

The leaks also reveal that Face ID is set to get major improvements. Other than the smaller notch, Apple is working on offering a wider viewing angle to allow users to unlock the iPhone from different angles.

The triple-camera setup will be accompanied by a LiDAR scanner found on the 2020 iPad Pro for faster autofocus, improved edge detection for Portrait mode, as well as for augmented reality.

Also read: iPhone 12 Pro CAD renders reveal iPad Pro-like design

Apple will also upgrade the telephoto range of the iPhone 12 Pro camera from 2x to 3x optical zoom allowing users to capture photos and videos closer to the subject without compromising on the quality.

Apple is expected to launch four new models under the iPhone 12 series. The alleged pricing details of these four new iPhones had leaked online, and if true, then the entry-level iPhone with 5.4-inch screen will start at USD 649 (roughly Rs 49,100). Unlike other reports, a tipster claims that the iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a USB Type-C port, instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.

First Published on May 11, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

