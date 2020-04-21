Apple iPhone 12 series names revealed, to feature 5nm A14 Bionic, USB Type-C, 120Hz display: Report

Apple’s premium set of iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro series, is tipped for a delayed-release in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the reported delay in launch, the rumour mill continues to manufacture more iPhone 12 leaks months before the launch.

Latest developments on the iPhone 12 Pro leaked specifications list out the internals details. According to a MacRumors report, citing the tipster L0vetodream, Apple iPhone 12 Pro will feature the A14 Bionic chip based on 5nm architecture. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro would reportedly also feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate display, similar to ProMotion on the iPad Pro.

The tipster also claims that the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning connector. While there have been speculations revolving around Apple ditching its proprietary connector, Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech contradicts to the Chinese tipster’s claim. “I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this, but no — there’s absolutely not USB-C in iPhone 12,” Prosser tweeted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claim.

Prosser also tweeted render sketches that reveal the sensors placed inside the smaller notch on the iPhone 12 Pro series. The sketches show that Apple will move the front speaker grille above the notch, making it smaller while fitting the front camera, infrared sensor, and other sensors.

The MacRumors report also reveals that Apple would launch all four iPhones under the iPhone 12 series with 5G-support. Several reports suggest that Apple would launch two high-end iPhones and two relatively-affordable non-Pro iPhones in 2020. The Chinese tipster reveals that these two affordable iPhones will be launched as iPhone 12 Lite and iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Lite is said to feature a 5.4-inch display with a Face ID sensor.

Further, the iPhone 12 series will have an iPad Pro-like design, as reported recently by Everything Apple Pro and Max Weinbach.