App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 series names revealed, to feature 5nm A14 Bionic, USB Type-C, 120Hz display: Report

The 9to5Mac report also reveals that Apple would launch all four iPhones under the iPhone 12 series with 5G-support.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple’s premium set of iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro series, is tipped for a delayed-release in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the reported delay in launch, the rumour mill continues to manufacture more iPhone 12 leaks months before the launch.

Latest developments on the iPhone 12 Pro leaked specifications list out the internals details. According to a MacRumors report, citing the tipster L0vetodream, Apple iPhone 12 Pro will feature the A14 Bionic chip based on 5nm architecture. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro would reportedly also feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate display, similar to ProMotion on the iPad Pro.

The tipster also claims that the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning connector. While there have been speculations revolving around Apple ditching its proprietary connector, Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech contradicts to the Chinese tipster’s claim. “I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this, but no — there’s absolutely not USB-C in iPhone 12,” Prosser tweeted.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claim.

related news

Prosser also tweeted render sketches that reveal the sensors placed inside the smaller notch on the iPhone 12 Pro series. The sketches show that Apple will move the front speaker grille above the notch, making it smaller while fitting the front camera, infrared sensor, and other sensors.

The MacRumors report also reveals that Apple would launch all four iPhones under the iPhone 12 series with 5G-support. Several reports suggest that Apple would launch two high-end iPhones and two relatively-affordable non-Pro iPhones in 2020. The Chinese tipster reveals that these two affordable iPhones will be launched as iPhone 12 Lite and iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Lite is said to feature a 5.4-inch display with a Face ID sensor.

Further, the iPhone 12 series will have an iPad Pro-like design, as reported recently by Everything Apple Pro and Max Weinbach.

Apple iPhone 12 launch is reportedly delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Reports suggest that the iPhone 12 launch could happen in November, instead of the typical September release.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 09:20 am

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

WTI May crude futures crashes over 300% to -$36.90 a barrel on scant storage, weak demand

WTI May crude futures crashes over 300% to -$36.90 a barrel on scant storage, weak demand

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.