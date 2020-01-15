Apple to launch 5.4-inch iPhone with Face ID in 2020: Report

Apple is expected to launch five-to-six iPhones in 2020, several reports suggested. The iPhone 2020 lineup is said to include 6.9-inch, 6.1-inch, and 5.4-inch panels. Latest reports suggests that the 5.4-inch iPhone will have an iPhone 8-like design and come with Face ID.

Apple suppliers at the CES 2020 told Macotakara that Apple ‘may be developing’ a refreshed iPhone 8 with Face ID. So far, reports and notes from several analysts have revealed that the iPhone SE 2, aka iPhone 9, will feature an iPhone 8 design with the internals borrowed from the iPhone 11 series. iPhone 9, is reportedly launching in March, is said to feature touch ID on the home button.

Also Read: iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 render images show iPhone 8-like design

Macotakara’s report said that the iPhone 8-like smartphone will launch in September, alongside the iPhone 12 trio. Further, this new iPhone will feature Apple A13 Bionic chip. It would be surprising to see Apple launch an iPhone with the A13 Bionic chip, considering that the iPhone 12 series would reportedly feature a faster A14 chipset.

The 5.4-inch iPhone, apparently, will also feature a 'much bigger' rear camera bump than the iPhone 8 and the True Tone LED flash will be similar to the module on the iPhone 7.

Previous reports suggested that one of the iPhone 12 series smartphones would feature a 5.4-inch screen with Face ID, but these reports make no mention of the smartphone featuring the form factor of the iPhone 8. Also, the 5.4-inch iPhone is said to be a ‘Pro’ variant, which means it should feature the upcoming A14 processor.

What the report possibly implies is that the iPhone, at 5.4-inches, would have the same body size as the iPhone 8, but the top and bottom bezels would get replaced with an edge-to-edge screen.

There’s already a flood of leaks and speculative reports on the iPhone 12 series, aka iPhone 2020. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9 in March. The four new iPhones launching in September will come in three different screen sizes, 5G-connectivity, rear-facing 3D sensing camera on the Pro models and a smaller notch.