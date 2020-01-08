App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 render images show iPhone 8-like design

iPhone 9 will have a frosted glass back, differentiating it from the iPhone 8’s glossy glass back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple iPhone SE 2 seems to be a reality, based on the rumours and speculations made online by credible sources. The low-cost iPhone is expected to be launched in March 2020. While rumours and alleged specification reports have been floating on the web, for the first time, we have come across the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 render images.


The iPhone SE 2, also tipped to launch as iPhone 9, is said to take cues from the iPhone 8’s design. Popular tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with iGeeksBlog, has uploaded render images and a 360-degree video of the iPhone 9. 



On the outside, the iPhone 9 looks fairly similar to the iPhone 8’s design with thick bezels above and below the 4.7-inch LCD. This also means that the iPhone 9 will bring back the Home Button for Touch ID, that Apple ditched in the iPhone X.


According to the render images, iPhone 9 will have a frosted glass back, differentiating it from the iPhone 8’s glossy glass back. There is a single rear camera, which we assume would be the same one found on the iPhone XR with some additional tweaks. The website also speculates that iPhone SE 2 could feature support for wireless charging. Like the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 9 will also have the Apple logo positioned in the centre.


Additionally, iPhone 9 will share the same internals as found on the iPhone 11. This means that Apple would pack its A13 Bionic chip for managing the performance. The report also claims that iPhone 9 will pack a bigger battery, thanks to the considerably bigger form factor than the original iPhone SE.

Details about the iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9) launch date aren’t available as yet. The entry-level iPhone SE 2 is said to be priced at $399, according to a previous report.



First Published on Jan 8, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

