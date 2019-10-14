Apple could launch the iPhone SE 2 for $399

The iPhone SE 2 is said to sport an iPhone 8-like design with the same internals as the iPhone 11.
Apple is reportedly working on the iPhone SE 2 that is expected to launch early next year. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has given more details about the upcoming iPhone.
Kuo believes that Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 for $399.
The analyst noted that Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 during the first quarter of 2020. The entry-level iPhone could be priced at $399 in a bid to target potential customers planning to upgrade from iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s, as per a report by MacRumors.
The iPhone SE 2 is said to sport an iPhone 8-like design with the same internals as the iPhone 11. This means that the iPhone SE 2 could feature a 4.7-inch display and a home button for Touch ID.
A spec-bumped iPhone 8 would appeal to people who are not fussed about the latest iPhone features like Face ID or multi-camera modules but want a fast and speedy iPhone experience able to take advantage of the latest iOS 13 features.
Notably, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users are not eligible for iOS 13 software upgrade.
The low-end iPhone would get powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip and could be paired with 3GB RAM. Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 in 64GB and 128GB storage options, according to Kuo. He further noted that the iPhone SE 2 would not feature 3D Touch.Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 in three colours - Space Grey, Silver and Red. The first-generation iPhone SE was launched for $399 for the 32GB variant. Apple still sells the iPhone 8 in India for Rs 39,900.