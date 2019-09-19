Apple iOS 13 rolls out tonight in India: iOS 13 features, list of compatible devices and how to download

Apple would roll out iOS 13 globally to all eligible iPhone and iPod devices starting today. iPhone and iPod users in India can download iOS 13, which is expected to be available starting tonight.

The latest and greatest mobile operating system (OS) by Apple for iPhone and iPod comes with a host of new features and updates. In case you intend to update your iPhone to the latest OS, here is how the list of devices that are compatible for the update can download the iOS 13.

iOS 13 list of eligible iPhones and iPods

Apple has been known for offering the latest software update to its devices that are even three to four years old. This year, too, Apple would roll out iOS 13 to iPhone 6s and later. Following iPhone users can download iOS 13 starting tonight:



Apple iPhone XS



Apple iPhone XS Max



Apple iPhone XR



Apple iPhone X



Apple iPhone 8



Apple iPhone 8 Plus



Apple iPhone 7



Apple iPhone 7 Plus



Apple iPhone 6s



Apple iPhone 6s Plus



Apple iPhone SE



Apple iPod touch 7th-generation



If you are wondering why any of the iPads won’t receive an iOS 13 updates, Apple has a dedicated OS for iPads. Starting September 30, iPadOS would be available for iPad 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later. The iPad mini 4, too, would get the iPadOS update.

How to download and install iOS 13

Apple never reveals the exact rollout time for iOS 13. However, the latest software updates are usually available at 10.30 pm IST upon release.

Before downloading and installing iOS 13, it is advised to take a backup of your iPhone/ iPod touch. Users can backup the data on their iPhone/ iPod touch to the cloud or on the computers/laptops using iTunes.

To check if the update is available, users can go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Once available, users can tap on ‘Download and Install’ to get iOS 13. Before downloading, make sure your iPhone or iPod has enough space for installing the update. Typically, a new iOS update takes 1.5-2GB storage space for downloading.

iOS 13 Features

The most-awaited feature of iOS 13 is Dark Mode. iOS 13 is bringing Dark Mode to iPhones and iPod touch with a new, dark background. All Apple apps like Messages, Mail, Safari, Music, etc. would be compatible with Dark Mode. Third-party app developers, too, can take advantage of Apple’s new offering and integrate dark mode in their apps.

Apple’s native Photos app is getting a revamp, too. iOS 13 would now use Machine Learning (ML) to organise photos. The new app gets different tabs that would organise pictures by day, month, and year.

This would not only make browsing photos easier but also reduce the clutter in Photos as the app would use ML to curate the library and highlight the best photo. The latest OS also makes it easier to edit photos with the help of gestures. Videos can now be edited and rotated In the photos app itself.

The Reminders app would get a design overhaul with iOS 13. The new Reminders app now includes a toolbar to add date, time, photos, and location. The new, smarter Siri would also suggest users to add reminders. Apple showcased a demo of Siri, suggesting a reminder in the Messages app.

Like every other iOS update, privacy is a crucial feature, and it is said to get better and even more secure with iOS 13. Users can log onto different apps and websites using Touch ID or Face ID with ‘Sign in with Apple’.

At the back end, Apple would provide a random email id to the website or app, without revealing any of the user’s personal information. This can be a great move against Facebook and Google, who ask for a user’s details. Apple, on its end, would not use Apple ID authentication to profile users or track their activities.

Specifically for India, iOS 13 features bilingual keyboards. iOS 13 is listed to support romanised, bilingual Hindi and English keyboard that would also support typing predictions, including Hindi. The new OS also supports four new system fonts for Gurmukhi, Kannada, Odia, and Gujarati. It also gets 30 new document fonts for reading in Hindi, Marathi, Nepali, Sanskrit, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, etc.

iOS 13 would natively support 22 Indian languages. This means that there are 15 new language keyboards including Assamese, Bodo, Sanskrit and Devanagari languages like Konkani, Santali, Sindhi, Maithili, etc.

Siri has got smarter over the years, but it has struggled to understand Indian English. Apple has worked upon the problem and claimed that the new iOS version would support an ‘all‑new and more natural Indian English male and female Siri voices’.

The update also includes small tweaks and improvements like new animations.

