Apple to ditch Face ID for in-display Touch ID on upcoming high-end iPhone: Report

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 sometime in September 2020. Amongst the list of features and specifications, users and enthusiasts are expected the notch to get smaller or even disappear from the iPhone 12. A new report may just give these set of users some hope, as it claims that Apple’s higher-end iPhone launching in 2020 will not have the notch.

The high-end iPhone launching in 2020 will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, instead of Face ID that will be housed inside the wide notch, reported LetsGoDigital. The report, citing Credit Suisse, claims that suppliers are also planning for a full-screen display for the iPhone launching in 2020.

The report follows Apple’s three patents of an iPhone without any kind of notch that were filed in Japan.

While the report may seem exciting for Apple fanboys, it seems too good to be true. Credible sources claim that the iPhone 12 launching in 2020 will have a slightly smaller notch compared to the iPhone 11. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that Apple would launch iPhones in 2021 with Face ID and in-display Touch ID.

The Cupertino-based tech giant had filed a patent last year which read ‘methods of biometric imaging of input surfaces’. It was recently rumoured that Apple could launch a China-specific variant of the iPhone and bring back TouchID, in order to compete with the local manufacturers like Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, etc. The report does not hold water, mainly due to Apple’s history of not launching region-specific products.

Another report suggested that Apple would launch the 2020 iPhones with full-screen Touch ID. The report was based on Apple’s patent filed for an ‘acoustic fingerprint technology’.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in September this year. The new iPhones will come in three different screen sizes, 5G-connectivity, rear-facing 3D sensing camera on the Pro models, and a smaller notch.