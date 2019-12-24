iPhone 12 series could feature sensor-shift image stabilisation: Report

Apple is said to make a significant change in the upcoming iPhone 12 camera launching in 2020. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly user sensor-shift image stabilisation for clicking sharper images on the iPhone 12.

There are several smartphones out there that use Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for compensating shakiness in real-time. OIS works by controlling the path of the image through the lens and onto the image sensor.

In sensor-shift image stabilisation, the sensor itself moves within the camera module directly. This would potentially result in the camera capturing sharper images, reported DigiTimes.

It is currently unclear if Apple would use both technologies together or will it replace OIS with sensor-shift image stabilisation. Apple could use the new tech to not only make more room inside the iPhone but also reduce the camera bump on the back.

Apple’s current generation of iPhones, the iPhone 11 series, feature OIS for the wide and telephoto lenses.

Rumours and reports claim that the 5G-compatible iPhone 12 smartphones would get redesigned to make room for the 5G chip. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 12 would sport a redesigned metal frame with an iPhone 4-like design.

A JP Morgan report claims that Apple would introduce four new iPhones in 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes.

These three iPhones would come with OLED displays and 5G baseband modems. Out of these three, two iPhones would come with 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry-leading AR/VR capabilities.

The fourth iPhone would have the same size as the iPhone 8 and have an LCD screen. The lower-cost iPhone would not have 5G support. It was reported in April that Apple could launch a 4.7-inch iPhone with LCD screen and A13 Bionic chip.

Other reports, including Kuo's statements, stated that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would feature a rear-facing 3D sensing camera for better 3D mapping.