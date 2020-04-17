Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Leaked renders reveal smaller notch, iPad Pro-like design and a new colour

Soon after Apple released the iPhone SE 2020, the focus shifted to speculations surrounding specs of next iPhone — the iPhone 12 series. While Apple is months away from launching the next-generation flagship iPhones, CAD renders revealing significant changes in the iPhone 12 Pro Max have made their way to the internet.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series, which would include two premium variants — iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. YouTuber EverythingApplePro, along with Max Weinbach, has leaked the renders of iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to the source, the leaked design is 70 percent accurate with some attributes to the camera and notch not being accurate.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max will be seemingly thinner at 7.4mm, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is 8.1mm thick. More importantly, the bezels will shrink further by 0.9mm around the edges, further increasing the display size to 6.7-inch without making any sizeable change in the form factor.

The notch, too, will get smaller, according to the source. While the exact dimensions are unknown at the moment, the YouTuber states that the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s notch will be, more or less, same as the OnePlus 6.

The glass will be flat on the front and back, unlike the curved edges on the iPhone 11 Pro series (iPhone 11 Pro Review).

On the back, the rear camera module will house four sensors. Apple will introduce a LiDAR sensor, which was introduced on the iPad Pro, on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Notably, the protruding quad-camera array will be square-shaped and will look a lot more like the iPad Pro.

Further, the antenna bands are getting wider by 1.8mm, perhaps for 5G connectivity. Apple is also said to move the power button a bit lower and shift the SIM-card tray to the left edge. The shift could probably be for a new Smart Connector, which, again, is also found on the iPad Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also have an improved speaker which is said to be 10-15 percent louder, according to the source. It could come in a new Navy Blue colour, and Apple is said to be testing two different shades of the colour.