Apple unveils 2020 iPad Pro with LiDAR Scanner, advanced SoC: price, specs, features

Apple just dropped a new iPad Pro model alongside the new 16-inch MacBook Air. While not much has changed for the new iPad Pro in terms of aesthetics, there’s a lot going on under the hood. The biggest changes come on the performance and camera fronts.

The 2020 iPad Pro is more or less similar to the existing iPad Pros, available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. The new iPad Pro features an eight-core A12Z Bionic system-on-chip as compared to the A12X Bionic chipset on the previous generation. Apple also claims that thermal architecture will be improved, which will let you run demanding apps at peak performance for longer.

The Apple iPad Pro 2020 models have two rear cameras, including a 12-megapixel primary wide sensor and a 10-megapixel ultrawide lens. The device also comes with a LiDAR sensor on the back, which uses lasers for augmented reality and depth-sensing. Apple also promises “studio-quality” sound and improved microphones.

The 11-inch iPad Pro features a resolution of 2388*1668, while the larger 12.9-inch model boats a resolution of 2732*2048. Both iPad models offer 264 pixels per inch (ppi) and P3 wide colour support. Gaming and scrolling through your social media feed are a lot smoother, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPad Pro will have an estimated battery life of up to 10 hours. However, it will only support gigabit LTE but not 5G. Both iPad Pro models are available in silver and space grey options. Apple also announced a new Magic Keyboard accessory alongside the MacBook Air. The keyboard features backlit keys, a trackpad and a hinge that allows you to use the iPad in any orientation.

The new 11-inch Apple iPad Pro will start from USD 799 (Approx. Rs 59,600) for the 128GB model. However, the 12.9-inch model will be available from USD 999 (Approx. Rs 74,200) for the 128GB configuration. There are additional storage options (256GB, 512GB and 1TB) for the iPad Pro, while you can add USD 150 (Approx. Rs 11,200) to get cellular support in the US. The new keyboard accessory will set you back USD 299 or USD 349 depending on the size of your iPad Pro.