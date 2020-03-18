Apple announces new MacBook Air 2020 with magic keyboard and faster performance

Apple just announced the MacBook Air 2020 with significant improvements across the board. The new MacBook Air is priced starting from USD 999 (Approx. Rs 74,200) with a USD 100 discount for educational customers. Apple also promises big gains in performance over previous-generation MacBook Air laptops.

MacBook Air Specifications

The most significant update that comes to the 2020 Air is in the keyboard. Apple ditches the controversial butterfly mechanism from previous MacBook Air models to opt for the Magic Keyboard that was first introduced on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new scissor mechanism offers 1mm of keyboard travel.

The MacBook Air also gets a performance upgrade courtesy of the latest Intel 10th Gen Intel Core processors. It can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz. The new Intel Iris Plus Graphics also delivers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance over previous generations. Apple pairs the 10th Gen Intel CPU with up to 16GB of RAM.

In a blog post, Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, wrote, “With its stunning, thin and light design, brilliant Retina display, all-day battery life and the power and ease-of-use of macOS, MacBook Air is the world’s best consumer notebook.”

The MacBook Air 2020 now starts with 256GB of SSD storage, but it can be configured up to 2TB. The new MacBook Air is fitted with a 13.3-inch Retina display. It also supports an external 6K monitor via the two Thunderbolt 3 ports and is the first Air to do so.

Apple claims that the 16-inch MacBook Air is made from 100 percent recycled aluminium. While you don’t get the same speaker system on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple says it has incorporated advanced stereo speakers for impressive and wide stereo sound. Additionally, there’s a three-mic array inside for improved video calling. The Apple MacBook Air is available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey.

While the MacBook Air 2020 starts from USD 999, you can configure it with the top-end specifications that can be priced as high as USD 2,249 (Approx. Rs 1,67,207).