Apple iPhone 12 price leaked: Here is how much the new iPhones could cost

Apple iPhone 12 prices may have been leaked. The rumour mill has now shifted its focus from the iPhone SE 2020 and started churning out more leaks on the iPhone 12 series. The latest development reveals the pricing and some camera specifications of the four iPhone 12 models, expected to launch later this year.

Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 12 entry-level model at a starting price of $649 (roughly Rs 49,100). This new iPhone, codenamed D52G, will have a 5.4-inch OLED display and a dual-camera setup on the back, according to YouTuber Jon Prosser, who recently revealed the accurate iPhone SE 2020 launch details. He further reveals that the relatively-affordable iPhone 12 will have 5G support.

Rumours also suggest that there will be two iPhone 12 models with a 6.1-inch display, with one being a non-Pro variant. Apple is said to upgrade the display of the iPhone 11 successor from LCD to OLED, according to Prosser. Like the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12, this iPhone too will have a dual-camera setup and 5G support and will be priced at $749 (roughly Rs 56,500). If true, the 6.1-inch iPhone will see a $50 jump in price over its predecessor, which could mostly be due to the use of an OLED display and inclusion of 5G support.

Coming to the ‘Pro’ models, Prosser claims that Apple will launch the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max for the same price as the last year’s models. This means that the two high-end 5G iPhones could be launched for $999 (roughly Rs 75,300) and $1,099 (roughly Rs 82,900), respectively. The two premium iPhones will sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screens. In addition to the triple-camera setup, Apple will also include a LiDAR sensor found on the new iPad Pro 2020.

While the pricing of the Pro models might remain the same, one should note that the iPhone 12’s India pricing could be higher, courtesy of the GST hike and the rising USD-INR difference.

Separate reports have previously stated that the iPhone 12 series will have a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 11 series. All the four iPhones would ship with a 5nm Apple A14 Bionic chip. The Pro models will reportedly feature a 120Hz display.

