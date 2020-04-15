Apple iPhone SE launched in India for Rs 42,500: Everything you need to know about the new iPhone

Yes, the rumour mill manufactured the right leak. Apple has launched the iPhone SE (2020). The new iPhone was rumoured to launch as the iPhone SE 2/iPhone SE 2020/iPhone 9, but as it turns out, that is not the case.

The new iPhone, according to Apple, is a 'powerful new smartphone in a popular design'. It features some of the latest hardware available on Apple’s current flagship line up, the iPhone 11 series but shares the design language of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display with a 750*1334 resolution. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. There is also a solid-state Home Button that houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

While the design may be relatively dated, the performance unit packs Apple’s latest hardware. The iPhone SE features an A13 Bionic chip that is found on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series. There is also a third-generation Neural Engine for faster and more efficient machine learning.

Apple iPhone SE, like the iPhone 11 series, is water and dust resistant and comes with IP67 certification. The company says that the iPhone SE can stay in one-metre water for up to 30 minutes.

In terms of camera, there is a single camera system on the back with a 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a True Tone LED flash. The camera comes with features like Portrait mode (six effects like Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Smart HDR, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Burst Mode, Auto Focus, etc. In case you are wondering, the iPhone SE does not come with Night Mode.

The iPhone SE can also shoot videos in 4K up to 60 fps, 1080p slo-mo videos at 120 or 240 fps, etc.

For selfies, there is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor at the front that supports Portrait Mode, Retina Flash, Auto HDR, etc.

Battery-wise, Apple said the iPhone SE offers the same amount of battery life as the iPhone 8 and can run videos for up to 13 hours and audio for 40 hours. The iPhone SE comes with a 5W charging brick, but supports 18W fast charging that needs to be bought separately. Further, it also supports wireless charging.

Like the latest iPhones, iPhone SE runs on Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 13. Connectivity options on the iPhone SE 2020 include 4G LTE, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a Lightning port.

Apple iPhone SE has been launched in India for Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage options have also been launched, but like their availability details, prices are kept under wraps.

In the US, Apple iPhone SE starts at $399 (roughly Rs 30,500) for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage options are priced at $449 (roughly Rs 34,400) and $549 (roughly Rs 42,000), respectively. The new iPhone comes in three colour finishes -- Red, Black, and White.