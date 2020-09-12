Apple iPhone 12 specifications to miss out on 120Hz refresh rate; to ship with iOS 14.1 in October

Apple iPhone 12 launch event is tipped to be hosted during October. While the iPhone 12 launch date remains unknown, the rumour mill continues to churn out more details of the upcoming iPhone models. The latest iPhone 12 leak from YouTuber Jon Prosser is likely to disappoint Apple fans.



120hz (codename: d6x) didn’t make mass production

*now* you can give up — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

One of the biggest highlights of the rumoured iPhone 12 specifications sheet was the inclusion of a 120Hz high refresh rate screen on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latest update from Prosser suggests that neither of the four Apple iPhone 12 models will have 120Hz refresh rate screen.

There have been various reports suggesting the presence of a 120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. DSCC’s Ross Young had claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro model will miss out on the 120Hz screen refresh rate as Apple did not seem to find driver ICs to drive the pixels at 120Hz.

Prosser had previously uploaded a video and few screenshots of an iPhone 12 Pro Max production validation (PVT) prototype with a 6.7-inch display. The screenshot shows new controls in the Settings app for the iPhone 12 Pro Max with two new toggles to enable High Refresh Rate and Adaptive Refresh Rate.

Another update shared by Prosser is that the iPhone 12 is currently under mass-production. The four iPhone 12 models will run on iOS 14.1 and are likely to ship starting mid-October.

Prosser reiterated that the iPhone 12 launch is unlikely to happen at the Apple event titled Time Flies on September 15. The four new iPhone 12 models are likely to launch on October 12, if previous reports are to be believed.