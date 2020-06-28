In Pics | Is your iPhone getting iOS 14? Find out here

Apple will roll out iOS 14 for 15 iPhone models, possibly in September. Is your iPhone eligible for the software update? Find out here Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Apple introduced iOS 14 at its annual developer conference, WWDC 2020 last week. The new iPhone OS has got a new home screen and a ton of new features aiming to offer an enhanced and secure user experience. Did you know that Apple will roll out iOS 14 for 15 different iPhone models? Some of these models are as old as five years old. Is your iPhone eligible to get the iOS 14 software update? Find out here. 2/11 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: It is obvious that the latest Pro iPhones will get the iOS 14 software update upon release. Both the iPhone models were launched in September 2019. You can check our iPhone 11 Pro review to know more about its overall performance. 3/11 iPhone 11: The relatively-affordable iPhone 11 will be getting the iOS 14 update as well. The smartphone is available for Rs 68,300 and comes with the same Apple A13 chip found on the iPhone 11 Pro models. 4/11 iPhone SE 2020: The second-generation iPhone SE is one of the very few smartphones that features a flagship processor and comes in a tiny form factor. The smartphone was launched in April with the build and form factor of the iPhone 8, but features the same Apple A13 chip found inside the iPhone 11 series. This affordable Apple flagship too will get the iOS 14 update upon release. 5/11 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max: Both these premium iPhone models were Apple's flagship smartphones in 2018. The two iPhone XS models were launched with iOS 12 out-of-the-box and will now get iOS 14. 6/11 iPhone XR: Launched in September 2018 alongside the iPhone XS Series, the XR topped the list of best-selling smartphones throughout 2019. The smartphone is still a hot pick for someone looking to buy an iPhone near Rs 50,000 in 2020. If you have an iPhone XR or are planning to buy one, you will receive the upcoming iOS 14 update soon. 7/11 iPhone X: This was a special iPhone for Apple. The iPhone X launched in September 2017 and marked the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone. This model was launched by then Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple will continue to offer software support to its 10th-anniversary iPhone this year with iOS 14. 8/11 iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: The two iPhones, which were the last flagship iPhone models to feature a Home Button with Touch ID, are eligible to get iOS 14. The iPhone 8 series was launched in September 2017 alongside iPhone X. 9/11 iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Both these iPhone models launched in September 2016, will receive the iOS 14 update upon release. Fun fact: the iPhone 7 Plus was the first iPhone to get a dual-camera setup on the back. 10/11 iPhone SE: The first iPhone SE, launched back in March 2016, is confirmed to get iOS 14. Apple marketed the SE as the most powerful phone with a four-inch display. 11/11 iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus: The last set of iPhone models getting iOS 14 will be the iPhone 6s and the 6s Plus. Both smartphones were launched in September 2015 and are the oldest eligible to get iOS 14 support. First Published on Jun 28, 2020 02:54 pm