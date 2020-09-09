'Time Flies' Apple Event on September 15: Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad Air expected; iPhone 12 launch unlikely

Apple, on September 8, announced that it would be hosting an online-only event on September 15. The Apple event on September 15 has been titled 'Time Flies', where we can expect the Apple Watch Series 6 launch alongside the much-rumoured iPad Air. Although unlikely, Apple could also surprise us and give more details on the iPhone 12 launch event.

Apple Event on September 15: Where to watch the live-stream

The 'Time Flies' Apple Event on September 15 is scheduled to begin at 10 am PDT/ 10.30 pm IST. Like always, viewers can watch the Apple event on the company’s official website and on its YouTube channel.

Apple Event on September 15: What to expect

The Apple event invite, as usual, is cryptic and suggest that the Apple event on September 15 will focus on Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad Air. Apple, at the earnings calls earlier this year, had confirmed that the new iPhone 12 models are likely to get delayed due to the global situation. Basis on that, we do not see the new iPhone 12 launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and the iPad Air.

Regarding the Apple Watch Series 6, rumours point to the addition of new health features rather than a design overhaul. Apple Watch Series 6 is said to sport the same design as the Series 5 but come with new features like Blood Oxygen monitoring, Sleep tracking, and improve ECG. Apple is also rumoured to unveil a new affordable Apple Watch as a replacement to the Series 3.

Not much is known about the new iPad Air. We can expect Apple to launch the new iPad with a faster processor and thinner bezels around the display.

There is a slight possibility of getting more details on the rollout of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 at the Apple September 15 event.

Apple Event on September 15: iPhone 12 launch?

As we mentioned earlier, Apple is unlikely to host the iPhone 12 launch event on September 15. If rumours are to be believed, the new iPhone 12 launch will be held either on September 28 or on October 12. The four new iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max - will be available in a staggered manner. To know more about the iPhone 12 launch, specifications and expected price, click here.