Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iPad 2020 leaked design schematics reveal iPad Pro-like design, Magic Keyboard support

The iPad 2020 will have thinner bezels around the display, which is said to be 10.8-inch in size.

Moneycontrol News

Apple is rumoured to launch a new iPad in September. While Apple is yet to confirm, design schematics of the new iPad 2020 have been leaked. This new iPad is said to look a lot like the premium iPad Pro 2020.

The iPad 2020 will have thinner bezels around the display, which is said to be 10.8-inch in size, according to a 91Mobiles report. The iPad 2020 will also ditch Touch ID and the Home Button in favour of Face ID that is located above the display. The design schematics also show that iPad 2020 will have magnetic connectors on the back for Magic Keyboard support.

The top bezel also houses a selfie camera and two other sensors. The power button is located on the top edge. The right edge will house the volume buttons, SIM tray, and induction charging port, whereas the Sleep/ Wake button will be placed on the left edge.

At the back, schematics suggest that the iPad 2020 will have a single camera sensor with LED flash.

The detailed internal specifications of the iPad 2020 are currently unknown. Since there is no official confirmation yet, we would recommend taking this leak with a pinch of salt.

Apple is also rumoured to launch a new Apple Watch and an 8.5-inch iPad mini alongside the iPad 2020 at its event in September.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 09:40 am

tags #Apple #iPad

