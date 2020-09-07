172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-likely-to-announce-iphone-12-launch-date-or-unveil-apple-watch-series-6-and-new-ipad-on-september-8-5805801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple likely to announce iPhone 12 launch date or unveil Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad on September 8

It is rumoured that Apple will launch a new low-cost iPad or an iPad Air 4 in September.

Moneycontrol News

Apple is expected to make a major announcement on September 8. According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, the US tech giant could unveil the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad. On the contrary, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the company will announce the iPhone 12 launch date on September 8.

Prosser, in his tweet, referred to a press note that is scheduled to release on September 8 at 9 am EST (6:30 pm IST). The supposed press release will include details about the new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6. Prosser’s tweet did not mention which iPad will be unveiled on September 8.

It is rumoured that Apple will launch a new low-cost iPad or an iPad Air 4 in September. There are also rumours suggesting an iPad Pro launch.

Regarding the Apple Watch Series 6, it is rumoured that the new smartwatch will sport the same design as the Apple Watch Series 5 and come with new features like Blood Oxygen levels, Sleep tracking, improved ECG, etc.

Prosser’s leaks have, so far, been quite accurate when it comes to Apple products. However, Gurman thinks that Apple is unlikely to launch new products on September 8 and the press announcement is likely to be of an Apple event in September for the Apple Watch/ iPhone launch.

Apple typically announces the launch date two weeks prior to the event. If the company does make a launch date announcement on September 8, the event is likely to be held online during the September 22 week. 

The new iPhone 12 models are said to be delayed due to production issues and are expected to be unveiled in October this year.

Also check: Apple iPhone 12 launch date, likely specifications, price and everything we know so far
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 10:19 am
