Apple likely to announce iPhone 12 launch date or unveil Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad on September 8

Apple is expected to make a major announcement on September 8. According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, the US tech giant could unveil the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad. On the contrary, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the company will announce the iPhone 12 launch date on September 8.



Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of.

I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

Prosser, in his tweet, referred to a press note that is scheduled to release on September 8 at 9 am EST (6:30 pm IST). The supposed press release will include details about the new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6. Prosser’s tweet did not mention which iPad will be unveiled on September 8.

It is rumoured that Apple will launch a new low-cost iPad or an iPad Air 4 in September. There are also rumours suggesting an iPad Pro launch.

Regarding the Apple Watch Series 6, it is rumoured that the new smartwatch will sport the same design as the Apple Watch Series 5 and come with new features like Blood Oxygen levels, Sleep tracking, improved ECG, etc.

Prosser’s leaks have, so far, been quite accurate when it comes to Apple products. However, Gurman thinks that Apple is unlikely to launch new products on September 8 and the press announcement is likely to be of an Apple event in September for the Apple Watch/ iPhone launch.



I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

Apple typically announces the launch date two weeks prior to the event. If the company does make a launch date announcement on September 8, the event is likely to be held online during the September 22 week.

The new iPhone 12 models are said to be delayed due to production issues and are expected to be unveiled in October this year.