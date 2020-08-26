Leaked images show iPhone 12 Pro Max camera features, 120Hz display settings, smaller notch

There has been a lot of debate and speculation going on the availability of a higher 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 Pro series. Recent reports suggest that Apple will be skipping support for 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 models this year due to component issues. However, alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max screenshots uploaded by YouTuber Jon Prosser state otherwise.

Prosser has uploaded a video and few screenshots of an iPhone 12 Pro Max production validation (PVT) prototype with a 6.7-inch display. The overall design of the prototype is protected with a case but it does give us a first look at the notch and the iPhone Settings.

The first screenshot shared by Prosser shows new controls in the Settings app for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are two new toggles here: Enable High Refresh Rate and Enable Adaptive Refresh Rate.

Enable High Refresh Rate would allow iPhone 12 Pro users to enable the 120Hz refresh rate, while the Adaptive Refresh Rate, like the iPad Pro’s ProMotion, would allow the iPhone to automatically adjust between 120Hz and 60Hz depending upon the content displayed on-screen.

Some key iPhone 12 camera features are also revealed in the screenshots. The camera section of the settings app confirms the addition of the LiDAR scanner. There is a toggle to enable or disable LiDAR in the camera settings.

Apple will also add support for 4K video recording at 120fps and 240fps.

The notch is said to be marginally smaller and the overall weight of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, as per Prosser’s source, is lighter than its predecessor.

Since this is a prototype, it is safe to assume that these features may or may not be a part of the iPhone 12 Pro Max production unit.

Previously, industry insider Ross Young said that the iPhone 12 Pro models will miss out on the 120Hz screen refresh rate. Although the 120Hz OLED panels are ready according to the supply chain, Apple cannot seem to find driver ICs to drive the pixels at 120Hz. The latest development from Young is that Apple will use 60-96Hz driver ICs and make them work up to 120Hz by adjusting the refresh rate by 25 percent.

Other iPhone 12 details tipped by Prosser “noticeably thinner” bezels, Face ID working from wider angles, even when the iPhone is flat on a table. The screen is also said to be flat but the glass has a slight curve.