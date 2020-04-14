OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro launched with many firsts: Check what's new

Putting an end to all the rumours, the OnePlus 8 series has finally been revealed in all its glory. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro arrive with several improvements in camera, display, battery and performance. However, the most noticeable aspect of the new OnePlus 8 series is its price. So let’s take an in-depth look at the new OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The device packs a 4,510 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology, which is a first on any OnePlus device. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on Android 10 with the OxygenOS 10 skin.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also boasts one of the best screens on a smartphone. The successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro gets a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3168*1440 pixels) Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and the QHD+ resolution supports the 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 8 Pro ditches the pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 and 7T Pro and replaces it with a punch-hole notch. Additionally, the screen also features noticeable curvature on the edges. The OnePlus 8 Pro colour variants include – Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green and Onyx Black – with a frosted Matte finish. The OnePlus 8 Pro also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, another novel feature on a OnePlus device.

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro gets four camera sensors on the back, including a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultrawide, f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto sensor and a 5-megapixel colour filter with f/2.4 aperture (PDAF and Laser AF).

The OnePlus 8 Pro offers optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) on the primary sensor, while the telephoto shooter supports OIS. The setup also features a dual-LED flash module, while the hole cutout on the front houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The OnePlus 8 Pro also allows you to zoom in to capture better audio and uses software to reduce win noise.

OnePlus 8 Specs

The vanilla OnePlus 8 gets the same chipset and modem as its “Pro” counterpart. The phone has a noticeable smaller 4,300 mAh battery capacity and losses out on the wireless charging support. The standard OnePlus 8 also losses out on the IP rating. The phone runs on Android 10 with the OxygenOS skin.

The successor to the OnePlus 7 sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ (2,400*1080 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display but is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

Unlike the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are indistinguishable from each other, apart from the number of cameras, which is a big improvement considering the OnePlus 7 looked like the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 8 arrives in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.

OnePlus 8 Camera

The standard OnePlus 8 gets some noticeable downgrades on the camera front. The vanilla OnePlus 8 opts for a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens and dedicate 2-megapixel macro camera.

The OnePlus 8 only gets OIS and EIS on the primary 48-megapixel sensor. The notch on the front houses the same selfie shooter as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Price

The OnePlus 8 is priced at USD 699 (Approx. Rs 53,095) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. You can also get the top tier OnePlus 8 model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for USD 799 (Approx. Rs 60,700).

OnePlus 8 Pro Price

The base 8GB/128GB OnePlus 8 Pro model will set you back USD 899 (Approx. Rs 68,300), while the top-tier configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at USD 999 (Approx. Rs 75,900).

The OnePlus 8 series is already available for pre-order in Europe with open sales starting April 21, while the devices will go on sale on April 29 in the United States and Canada. However, the Chinese device maker is yet to reveal when the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India.