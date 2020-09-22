OnePlus 8T Price Leak: Is this what the phone is going to cost in India?

OnePlus 8T launch in India is scheduled for October 14. The company will be introducing its latest flagship smartphone with some incremental upgrades over the OnePlus 8 launched earlier this year. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus 8T price and some other details have been leaked.

Yesterday, the company posted a tweet confirming that the OnePlus 8T 5G's arrival in India soon. A listing for the phone has also popped up on Amazon India, suggesting that the OnePlus 8T will launch sometime next month.

OnePlus 8T price (rumoured)

A tipster has leaked the OnePlus 8T price on Twitter. According to him, the OnePlus 8T price in Europe will start at €799 (roughly Rs 69,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. There will also be an OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at €899 (roughly Rs 77,700).

One needs to note that smartphones prices in Europe are considerably higher than in India. OnePlus 8 was launched for Rs 41,999 with a special India-only 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. We can expect the company to announce the OnePlus 8T price in India with a marginal hike.

OnePlus 8T launch in India

OnePlus has confirmed that it will host the OnePlus 8T launch in India at the same time as the global event. The listing for the phone has also popped up on Amazon India, confirming its availability via the e-commerce website.

OnePlus 8T specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus 8T specifications and renders were leaked earlier this month. The most significant change, visually, is at the back where the camera module is shifted on the top-left corner. OnePlus 8T will have an L-shaped camera array housing the four sensors. The LED flash too will be housed inside the rectangular module.

The OnePlus 8T rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

At the front, OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be flat around the edges and sport a punch-hole on the upper-left corner. For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera. OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11.