Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8T 5G launching in India soon, no 'Pro' version in sight: All you need to know

The OnePlus 8T could feature a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ display, and 65W fast charging support.

Moneycontrol News

Rumours about the OnePlus 8T have been gaining strength in the past couple of weeks, with the latest leak suggesting that the device could launch as early as October 14. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will be called the ‘OnePlus 8T 5G’.

The company posted a tweet confirming that the OnePlus 8T 5G will be arriving soon. A listing for the phone has also popped up on Amazon India, suggesting that the OnePlus 8T will launch sometime next month.

It is worth noting that there is no mention of a OnePlus 8T Pro, suggesting that the company will only launch a standard 8T. Additionally, OnePlus has also not utilized the ‘series’ moniker for the OnePlus 8T. This suggests that we will only see a OnePlus 8T 5G, without a ‘Pro’ variant, in line with the leaks.

OnePlus 8T Expected Specifications

Close

The OnePlus 8T will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. To recall, the OnePlus 7T series also upgraded to the 'Plus' variant of the flagship Snapdragon series chipset at the time. Apart from the chipset, there are two more possible updates coming to the OnePlus 8T 5G.

Firstly, the panel on the OnePlus 8T is expected to be upgraded and will likely feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution will remain the same as the standard OnePlus 8. Additionally, the OnePlus 8T 5G is also expected to get super-fast 65W fast charging support, similar to that of the Realme X50 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro. OnePlus will likely reveal more details about the OnePlus 8T 5G in the coming weeks.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

