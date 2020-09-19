OnePlus 8T launched tipped for October 14, 'Pro' variant may not be in the cards



Exclusive for @mysmartprice: It's happening! The OnePlus 8T launch event date has been set for October 14.

Unless of course there are last minute changes (that's 2020 for you!). More products? . But I'm Excited! #OnePlus8T Link & please credit: https://t.co/Xg3dyfctcNpic.twitter.com/bIMM3NM1Td Close September 18, 2020

OnePlus is gearing up to reveal a new smartphone sometime next month, in the form of the OnePlus 8T. While there is no confirmation on when the OnePlus 8T will arrive, a recent tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the phone will launch on October 14.

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 8T is not going to get a ‘Pro’ variant. The phone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 8T will likely use a flat panel without curved edges. The display will retain the punch hole camera cutout that could house a 32 MP selfie shooter.

The rear camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro will include a 48 MP primary camera sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The jury is still out on the chipset of the OnePlus 8T, with some rumours suggesting a standard Snapdragon 865 and others claiming that the phone will utilize the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

The OnePlus 8T will likely arrive in two variants with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8T is also expected to feature a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, similar to that of the Realme X50 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

The OnePlus 8T will also lose out on many Pro- esque features like an IP rating and wireless charging. The company will likely host an online-only event to unveil the OnePlus 8T, similar to that of the OnePlus Nord.