OnePlus 8 series' India price unveiled: Here is how much the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will cost

OnePlus has officially unveiled the price of its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Unlike speculations, the OnePlus 8 series is priced relatively lesser than the international markets.
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price and storage
OnePlus 8 comes to India in three storage variants. The entry-level and region-exclusive 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a 12GB + 256GB storage option launched for Rs 49,999. It comes in three colour options Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.
OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two storage options — 8GB + 128GB/ 12GB + 256GB. Both the models are priced at Rs 54,999, and Rs 59,999, respectively. It comes in three colour options — Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue.
It is currently unknown when the two OnePlus 8 series smartphones will be available for sale in India.
OnePlus 8 Pro specifications
OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3168*1440 pixels) Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.
Unlike the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s display comes with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing 16MP camera.
Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The performance unit also packs a 4,510 mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology, which is a first for any OnePlus device. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on Android 10 with the OxygenOS 10 skin.
In terms of the camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX689 sensor, aa 48MP Sony IMX586 f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.2 sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 colour filter. The OnePlus 8 Pro offers optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) on the primary sensor, while the telephoto shooter supports OIS.
OnePlus 8 Pro is also IP68-certified, meaning that it is resistant to water and dust for 30 minutes.
OnePlus 8 specifications
The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ (2,400*1080 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Like the Pro variant, the vanilla OnePlus 8 also has a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.
Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Warp 30T fast charging.
There is a triple-camera setup on the OnePlus 8. There is a primary 48MP f/1.8 sensor with OIS and EIS support. The other two lenses feature a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens.As mentioned earlier, details about the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 sale in India are currently unknown.
