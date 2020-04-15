OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T spec comparison: Here's what is new and different

The smaller OnePlus 8 comes as a successor to last year’s OnePlus 7T with most notable changes in the performance unit and camera department.
|Parameters
|OnePlus 8
|OnePlus 7T
|Display
|6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.
|6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a water-drop notch for the front camera.
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor
|RAM and Storage options
8GB + 128GB UFS 3.012GB + 256GB UFS 3.0
8GB + 128GB UFS 3.08GB + 256GB UFS 3.0
|Rear Camera
|48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro lens
|48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto lens
|Front camera
|16MP
|16MP
|Battery
|4,300 mAh with 30T Warp charge
|3,800 mAh with 30T Warp charge
|OS
|Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10
|Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10
|Security
|Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity
options
|5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C
|4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C
|Colour Options
|Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacier Green
|Glacier Blue, Frosted Silver
|Price
|USD 699 (roughly Rs 53,300) for 8GB + 128GB USD 799 (roughly Rs 60,900) for 12GB + 256GB India price to be revealed soon
Rs 34,999 for 8GB + 128GB (Rs 37,999 launch price)
Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 256GB (Rs 39,999 launch price)
Verdict
As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 8 sees some notable changes in the camera and performance unit.
The OnePlus 8 gets the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is slightly faster than the Snapdragon 855+ found on the OnePlus 7T. However, the 855+ by no means lacks in performance and offers smooth performance. Both smartphones feature the same LPDDR4x RAM. However, with the OnePlus 8, you have the option to purchase a 12GB RAM variant.
Camera-wise, the OnePlus 8 misses out on the telephoto lens found on the OnePlus 7T and instead gets a dedicated macro lens. If you are someone who shoots using the telephoto lens on your smartphone, the OnePlus 7T should be the OnePlus smartphone for you. Besides, the ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 7T also doubles up as a macro lens, so you are not missing out on that.
Display too is fairly identical except that the notch has been replaced by a 3.8mm punch-hole cutout.
You get a bigger battery on the OnePlus 8 along with the blazing-fast 30W Warp charging tech.We will review the OnePlus 8 once it is available in India. Meanwhile, you can check our detailed OnePlus 7T Review.
