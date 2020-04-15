OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T spec comparison: Here's what is new and different

Parameters OnePlus 8 OnePlus 7T Display 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a water-drop notch for the front camera. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor RAM and Storage options 8GB + 128GB UFS 3.0 12GB + 256GB UFS 3.0 8GB + 128GB UFS 3.0 8GB + 256GB UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro lens 48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto lens Front camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,300 mAh with 30T Warp charge 3,800 mAh with 30T Warp charge OS Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity Close options 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C Colour Options Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacier Green Glacier Blue, Frosted Silver Price USD 699 (roughly Rs 53,300) for 8GB + 128GB USD 799 (roughly Rs 60,900) for 12GB + 256GB India price to be revealed soon Rs 34,999 for 8GB + 128GB (Rs 37,999 launch price) related news OnePlus 8 series India launch: Here's what we think about the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8's expected price

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 8 series. The new flagship lineup includes the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro, which come with a bunch of new features and hardware upgrades. The smaller OnePlus 8 comes as a successor to last year’s OnePlus 7T with most notable changes in the performance unit and camera department. Here’s what is new and different on the OnePlus 8 over the OnePlus 7T.

Verdict

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 8 sees some notable changes in the camera and performance unit.

The OnePlus 8 gets the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is slightly faster than the Snapdragon 855+ found on the OnePlus 7T. However, the 855+ by no means lacks in performance and offers smooth performance. Both smartphones feature the same LPDDR4x RAM. However, with the OnePlus 8, you have the option to purchase a 12GB RAM variant.

Camera-wise, the OnePlus 8 misses out on the telephoto lens found on the OnePlus 7T and instead gets a dedicated macro lens. If you are someone who shoots using the telephoto lens on your smartphone, the OnePlus 7T should be the OnePlus smartphone for you. Besides, the ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 7T also doubles up as a macro lens, so you are not missing out on that.

Display too is fairly identical except that the notch has been replaced by a 3.8mm punch-hole cutout.

You get a bigger battery on the OnePlus 8 along with the blazing-fast 30W Warp charging tech.