you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T spec comparison: Here's what is new and different

The smaller OnePlus 8 comes as a successor to last year’s OnePlus 7T with most notable changes in the performance unit and camera department.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 8 series. The new flagship lineup includes the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro, which come with a bunch of new features and hardware upgrades. The smaller OnePlus 8 comes as a successor to last year’s OnePlus 7T with most notable changes in the performance unit and camera department. Here’s what is new and different on the OnePlus 8 over the OnePlus 7T.
ParametersOnePlus 8OnePlus 7T
Display6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a water-drop notch for the front camera.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor 
RAM and Storage options

8GB + 128GB UFS 3.0

12GB + 256GB UFS 3.0

8GB + 128GB UFS 3.0

8GB + 256GB UFS 3.0
Rear Camera48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro lens48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto lens
Front camera16MP16MP
Battery4,300 mAh with 30T Warp charge3,800 mAh with 30T Warp charge
OSAndroid 10-based Oxygen OS 10Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10
SecurityOptical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockOptical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock

Connectivity

options		5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C
Colour OptionsInterstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacier GreenGlacier Blue, Frosted Silver
PriceUSD 699 (roughly Rs 53,300) for 8GB + 128GB USD 799 (roughly Rs 60,900) for 12GB + 256GB India price to be revealed soon

Rs 34,999 for 8GB + 128GB (Rs 37,999 launch price)

Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 256GB (Rs 39,999 launch price)

Verdict

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 8 sees some notable changes in the camera and performance unit.

The OnePlus 8 gets the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is slightly faster than the Snapdragon 855+ found on the OnePlus 7T. However, the 855+ by no means lacks in performance and offers smooth performance. Both smartphones feature the same LPDDR4x RAM. However, with the OnePlus 8, you have the option to purchase a 12GB RAM variant.

Camera-wise, the OnePlus 8 misses out on the telephoto lens found on the OnePlus 7T and instead gets a dedicated macro lens. If you are someone who shoots using the telephoto lens on your smartphone, the OnePlus 7T should be the OnePlus smartphone for you. Besides, the ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 7T also doubles up as a macro lens, so you are not missing out on that.

Display too is fairly identical except that the notch has been replaced by a 3.8mm punch-hole cutout.

You get a bigger battery on the OnePlus 8 along with the blazing-fast 30W Warp charging tech.

We will review the OnePlus 8 once it is available in India. Meanwhile, you can check our detailed OnePlus 7T Review.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

