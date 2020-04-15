App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro specs comparison: Here's what is new and different

The OnePlus 8 Pro looks like a comprising upgrade over the OnePlus 7T Pro, at least on-paper.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus 8 Pro has been unveiled. The OnePlus flagship smartphone is by far the company’s most expensive smartphone to date and comes with a host of new features and upgrades. With the bump in specs, should you consider buying the OnePlus 8 Pro over last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro?

Here’s a spec comparison of the OnePlus 8 Pro with the OnePlus 7T Pro to help you decide which OnePlus device should you buy.
ParametersOnePlus 8 ProOnePlus 7T Pro
Display6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 1440*3120 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features a punch-hole cutout for the front camera6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED with  a 1440*3120 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 processorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor 
RAM and Storage options

8GB + 128GB UFS 3.0

12GB + 256GB UFS 3.0		8GB + 256GB UFS 3.0
Rear Camera48MP Sony IMX689 + 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide sensor + 8MP telephoto lens + 5MP colour filter48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide lens + 8MP telephoto lens
Front camera16MP16MP pop-up camera 
Battery4,300 mAh with 30T Warp wired charging + 30W wireless charging + 3W reverse charging 4,085 mAh with 30T Warp wired charging 
OSAndroid 10-based Oxygen OSAndroid 10-based Oxygen OS
SecurityOptical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockOptical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
IP RatingYes. IP68 for water and dust resistanceNo

Connectivity

Close
options		5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C,4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C
Colour OptionsOnyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine BlueHaze Blue
Price

USD 899 (roughly Rs 68,300) for 8GB + 128GB

related news

USD 999 (roughly Rs 75,900) for 12GB + 256GB

The India variant price to be revealed soon.		Rs 53,900 for 8GB + 256GB

Verdict

The OnePlus 8 Pro looks like a comprising upgrade over the OnePlus 7T Pro, at least on-paper. It offers a taller, faster, more vibrant display, according to DisplayMate.

OnePlus smartphones are known for being a performance beast, and the OnePlus 8 Pro continues to be one with the Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Couple that with a 4,300 mAh battery, which now supports 30W wireless charging, 30W wired charging and 3W reverse charging as well.

The camera unit looks promising too. The OnePlus 8 Pro packs some big numbers with a 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensor setup

The specs on-paper portray the OnePlus 8 Pro as a true flagship with no compromises. We will have to wait for the review units to begin shipping to test how good the performance is in real life. OnePlus is confirmed to launch the OnePlus 8 Pro in India very soon.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.