OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro specs comparison: Here's what is new and different

OnePlus 8 Pro has been unveiled. The OnePlus flagship smartphone is by far the company’s most expensive smartphone to date and comes with a host of new features and upgrades. With the bump in specs, should you consider buying the OnePlus 8 Pro over last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro?

Parameters OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 7T Pro Display 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 1440*3120 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features a punch-hole cutout for the front camera 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED with a 1440*3120 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor RAM and Storage options 8GB + 128GB UFS 3.0 12GB + 256GB UFS 3.0 8GB + 256GB UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 48MP Sony IMX689 + 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide sensor + 8MP telephoto lens + 5MP colour filter 48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP ultra-wide lens + 8MP telephoto lens Front camera 16MP 16MP pop-up camera Battery 4,300 mAh with 30T Warp wired charging + 30W wireless charging + 3W reverse charging 4,085 mAh with 30T Warp wired charging OS Android 10-based Oxygen OS Android 10-based Oxygen OS Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock IP Rating Yes. IP68 for water and dust resistance No Connectivity Close options 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C Colour Options Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue Haze Blue Price USD 899 (roughly Rs 68,300) for 8GB + 128GB USD 999 (roughly Rs 75,900) for 12GB + 256GB The India variant price to be revealed soon. Rs 53,900 for 8GB + 256GB

OnePlus 8 Pro costs $200 more than OnePlus 8, but is it worth the extra bucks? USD 999 (roughly Rs 75,900) for 12GB + 256GB The India variant price to be revealed soon. Rs 53,900 for 8GB + 256GB

Here’s a spec comparison of the OnePlus 8 Pro with the OnePlus 7T Pro to help you decide which OnePlus device should you buy.

Verdict

The OnePlus 8 Pro looks like a comprising upgrade over the OnePlus 7T Pro, at least on-paper. It offers a taller, faster, more vibrant display, according to DisplayMate.

OnePlus smartphones are known for being a performance beast, and the OnePlus 8 Pro continues to be one with the Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Couple that with a 4,300 mAh battery, which now supports 30W wireless charging, 30W wired charging and 3W reverse charging as well.

The camera unit looks promising too. The OnePlus 8 Pro packs some big numbers with a 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensor setup

The specs on-paper portray the OnePlus 8 Pro as a true flagship with no compromises. We will have to wait for the review units to begin shipping to test how good the performance is in real life. OnePlus is confirmed to launch the OnePlus 8 Pro in India very soon.