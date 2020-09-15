OnePlus 8T specifications and renders leaked ahead of rumoured September launch

OnePlus may soon host a OnePlus 8T launch event in the coming weeks. The company typically launches a 'T' model of its annual flagship device with some incremental upgrades. While there is no official confirmation on the OnePlus 8T launch, its specifications and design images have been leaked.

OnePlus 8T renders uploaded by OnLeaks, in collaboration with PriceBaba, suggest that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could get a major design overhaul.

The most significant change, visually, is at the back where the camera module is shifted on the top-left corner. OnePlus 8T will have an L-shaped camera array housing the four sensors. The LED flash too will be housed inside the rectangular module.

The OnePlus 8T rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

At the front, OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be flat around the edges and sport a punch-hole on the upper-left corner. For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, OnePlus 8T will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The battery will get beefier at 4,500 mah and will support 65W fast charging found on the Realme 7 Pro (Review) and Find X2 Pro (Review).

OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11.

If reports are to be believed, OnePlus 8T launch date will be around the last week of September or the first week of October. We can expect the OnePlus 8T price in India to be around Rs 45,000.