Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Sophisticated design and superior camera quality

Brilliant and beautiful display, sophisticated design and superior camera quality is how we can summarize Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

With a 6. 8 inch dynamic amoled display watching videos on a smart phone become becomes fun. The big display gives the user a cinematic experience.

The slim shape of the phone makes the gadget easy to handle and use. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with Gorilla Glass 6 on front and back.

With 3 lenses-16 MP Ultra Wide camera, 12 MP Wide-angle camera, 12 MP Telephoto camera- coupled with 3D AR camera Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is a must for photography enthusiasts. There is ample of storage space on the device. Galaxy Note 10+ has a memory of 256 GB with upto 1TB via Micor SD card.

Watch the video to know more about the latest offering from Samsung.