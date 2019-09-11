App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Sophisticated design and superior camera quality

The latest smart phone from Samsung comes with amoled display, 3 lenses-16 MP Ultra Wide camera, 12 MP Wide-angle camera, 12 MP Telephoto camera- coupled with 3D AR camera at back and 256 GB with upto 1TB via Micor SD card storage capacity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom



Brilliant and beautiful display, sophisticated design and superior camera quality is how we can summarize Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

With a 6. 8 inch dynamic amoled display watching videos on a smart phone become becomes fun. The big display gives the user a cinematic experience.

Close
The slim shape of the phone makes the gadget easy to handle and use.  Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with Gorilla Glass 6 on front and back.

With 3 lenses-16 MP Ultra Wide camera, 12 MP Wide-angle camera, 12 MP Telephoto camera- coupled with 3D AR camera Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is a must for photography enthusiasts. There is ample of storage space on the device. Galaxy Note 10+ has a memory of 256 GB with upto 1TB via Micor SD card.

related news

Watch the video to know more about the latest offering from Samsung.




Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #Samsung #Samsung galaxy note 10+ #smartphones #videos

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.