Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale | Here's how you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for as low as Rs 35,198

Flipkart and Amazon are set to introduce big discounts to smartphones during their upcoming sales. We recently learnt that the Apple iPhone 11 is set to get a big price cut on Amazon, bringing the effective price of the phone under the Rs 50,000 mark. Now, Flipkart has announced a mega offer of its own.

The Galaxy S20+ is getting a big price cut during the sale. The Galaxy S20+ will cost Rs 49,999. Yes, starting on October 16, you will be able to buy the Galaxy S20+ for Rs 49,999, a whopping Rs 28,000 discount on a flagship smartphone that was only just revealed in February this year.

The offer is part of Samsung’s Upgrade Plan in partnership with Flipkart. As per the new upgrade plan, you can buy the Galaxy S20+ as low as Rs 35,198, and here is how.

As part of the Upgrade Plan, you will only have to pay 70 percent of the Galaxy S20+ price, or any Samsung phone for that matter. After using the Galaxy S20+ for a year, you can either exchange it for a new phone or pay the remaining amount and keep using the device.

This means you will have to pay Rs 35,198, through a credit card or by using the credit card EMI option, for the first year. If you decide to keep the Galaxy S20+ after a year, you can pay the remaining Rs 14,801 and keep the phone. Considering flagship phones are often used for anywhere between two to four years, this seems like a pretty good deal.