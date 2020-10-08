Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale | Here's how you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for as low as Rs 35,198

The offer is part of Samsung’s Upgrade Plan in partnership with Flipkart.
Flipkart and Amazon are set to introduce big discounts to smartphones during their upcoming sales. We recently learnt that the Apple iPhone 11 is set to get a big price cut on Amazon, bringing the effective price of the phone under the Rs 50,000 mark. Now, Flipkart has announced a mega offer of its own.
The Galaxy S20+ is getting a big price cut during the sale. The Galaxy S20+ will cost Rs 49,999. Yes, starting on October 16, you will be able to buy the Galaxy S20+ for Rs 49,999, a whopping Rs 28,000 discount on a flagship smartphone that was only just revealed in February this year.
The offer is part of Samsung’s Upgrade Plan in partnership with Flipkart. As per the new upgrade plan, you can buy the Galaxy S20+ as low as Rs 35,198, and here is how.
As part of the Upgrade Plan, you will only have to pay 70 percent of the Galaxy S20+ price, or any Samsung phone for that matter. After using the Galaxy S20+ for a year, you can either exchange it for a new phone or pay the remaining amount and keep using the device.