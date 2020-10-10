Apple India offers free Apple Airpods on purchase of iPhone 11; check details

Apple India is offering free Airpods with iPhone 11 under its Diwali offer. Apple had in September launched its online store, which offers a full range of products and support. The offer will begin from October 17.

"Get AirPods when you buy an iPhone 11. Our Diwali offer begins 17.10.20," showed a notification on the Apple store. Apple has put a disclaimer that the offer will be subject to availability.

With the store launch, Apple now competes with e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart -- two of the biggest online marketplaces for Apple products.

Both Flipkart and Amazon are set to introduce big discounts to smartphones during their upcoming sales -- Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Amazon during the sale period will sell iPhone 11 under Rs 50,000. The Amazon Great Indian Festival deals page teases the iPhone 11's price at Rs 4_,999.

While the base variant of the iPhone 11 costs Rs 68,300 on the Apple store, 128 GB and 256 GB variants cost Rs 73,600 and Rs 84,100, respectively.

Airpods, meanwhile, cost Rs 14,900. AirPods with wireless charging case cost Rs 18,900 and buyers must pay Rs 24,900 for AirPods Pro.

Apple iPhone 11 specifications

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD panel with a wide colour gamut. The device also supports Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

It gets powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. The iPhone 11 camera unit has two 12 MP sensors on the back for capturing wide and ultra-wide shots. For selfies, there is a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID.