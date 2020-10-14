Apple iPhone 12 series launched: Check pictures, price, and specifications here

Here is everything you need to know about the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Moneycontrol News Apple iPhone 12 launched on October 13 come with a bunch of new upgrades and features. Under the iPhone 12 series, Apple has launched four new iPhones - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here is everything you need to know about the new iPhones. Starting with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, both models feature an aluminium frame and have a glass back. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a 6.1-inch and a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display. The screen comes with a layer of ceramic shield that provides up to 4x drop resistance. At the back, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a dual-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.6 wide and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a 12MP TrueDepth camera. Apple has made a bunch of improvements in the iPhone 12 camera and is also bringing Night mode to the ultra-wide camera and the front camera. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both iPhone 12 Pro models feature a stainless steel frame and a glass back. The screen, like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, comes with a layer of ceramic shield. The iPhone 12 Pro camera features three lenses and a LiDAR sensor. There is a 12MP f/1.6 wide lens with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with OIS that has 4x optical zoom range. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the same camera setup, except that the 12MP f/1.6 wide lens has a larger sensor and comes with sensor-shift technology. The 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens has a 5x optical zoom range. All four iPhone 12 models get powered by the Apple A14 processor, which is the fastest chip on an iPhone. The new processor is based on a 5nm architecture and packs 11.8 billion transistors for increased performance and power efficiency. The new iPhone 12 models feature support for MagSafe charging. MagSafe chargers provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of iPhone, and a leather wallet. All four iPhones run on iOS 14.1 out-of-the-box. Click here to check all iOS 14 features. Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini come with iP68 certification for water and dust resistance up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. Apple iPhone 12 series also supports 5G network connectivity. Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come in five colour options - Black, White, Green, Blue, and Product Red. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in four colours - Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue. Apple iPhone 12 price: The entry-level iPhone 12 mini price starts at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB model. The price of iPhone 12 mini with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. iPhone 12 price starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model. Meanwhile, the price of iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. iPhone 12 sale starts October 30, whereas the iPhone 12 mini will be available starting November 13. iPhone 12 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro variants have been launched in India for Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max variants have been launched in India for Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. iPhone 12 Pro sale starts October 30, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available starting November 13. First Published on Oct 14, 2020 08:54 am