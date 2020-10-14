Apple iPhone 12 series launched: Check pictures, price, and specifications here

Apple iPhone 12 price: The entry-level iPhone 12 mini price starts at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB model. The price of iPhone 12 mini with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. iPhone 12 price starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model. Meanwhile, the price of iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. iPhone 12 sale starts October 30, whereas the iPhone 12 mini will be available starting November 13.