App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 11 launched: This is how the new iPhones look like

The new iPhones go on sale starting September 27 in India and in case you plan to buy them, here are the specifications and features of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Apple has finally unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 11 lineup. The three new iPhones launched this year include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Image: Apple)
1/12

Apple has finally unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 11 lineup. The three new iPhones launched this year include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Image: Apple)

The iPhone 11 is the most affordable iPhone launched at $699 in the US and Rs 64,900 in India for the 64GB base variant. (Image: Apple)
2/12

The iPhone 11 is the most affordable iPhone launched at $699 in the US and Rs 64,900 in India for the 64GB base variant.(Image: Apple)

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with an 828 x 1792 pixel resolution. (Image: Apple)
3/12

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with an 828 x 1792 pixel resolution.(Image: Apple)

The iPhone 11 now gets a dual camera setup at the back with a 12MP f/1.8 primary and a 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. iPhone 11 is also IP68 certified for up to 2 meters of water resistance for 30 minutes. (Image: Apple)
4/12

The iPhone 11 now gets a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12MP f/1.8 primary and a 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. iPhone 11 is also IP68 certified for up to 2 meters of water resistance for 30 minutes. (Image: Apple)

Powering the iPhone 11 is Apple A13 Bionic chip which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. It also gets a bigger battery which offers an hour more juice than the iPhone XR. (Image: Apple)
5/12

Powering the iPhone 11 is Apple A13 Bionic chip which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. It also gets a bigger battery which offers an hour more juice than the iPhone XR. (Image: Apple)

iPhone 11 comes in six new colours, namely White, Black, Purple, Product (Red), Yellow and Green. It is priced at Rs 64,900 and goes on sale starting September 27 in India. (Image: Apple)
6/12

iPhone 11 comes in six new colours, namely White, Black, Purple, Product (Red), Yellow and Green. It is priced at Rs 64,900 and goes on sale starting September 27 in India. (Image: Apple)

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were also launched alongside as Apple's premium iPhone models for 2019. (Image: Apple)
7/12

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were also launched alongside as Apple's premium iPhone models for 2019. (Image: Apple)

Both the iPhones feature a Super Retina XDR display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display. (Image: Apple)
8/12

Both the iPhones feature a Super Retina XDR display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display. (Image: Apple)

The biggest upgrade in this year's iPhone is the camera. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max feature a triple 12MP camera setup with a wide, ultra-wide, telephoto lens setup. (Image: Apple)
9/12

The biggest upgrade in this year's iPhone is the camera. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max feature a triple 12MP camera setup with a wide, ultra-wide, telephoto lens setup. (Image: Apple)

The new Night Mode uses software and A13 Bionic to capture detailed low-light shots on the iPhone. (Image: Apple)
10/12

The new Night Mode uses software and A13 Bionic to capture detailed low-light shots on the iPhone. (Image: Apple)

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features Apple's A13 Bionic chip which is claimed to be the fastest processor on any smartphone. (Image: Apple)
11/12

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature Apple's A13 Bionic chip which is claimed to be the fastest processor on any smartphone. (Image: Apple)

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max would be available in four colours and three storage options. iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB variant, iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900. Both smartphones go on sale starting September 27. (Image: Apple)
12/12

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max would be available in four colours and three storage options. iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB variant, iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900. Both smartphones go on sale starting September 27. (Image: Apple)

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Apple #Slideshow #smartphones

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.