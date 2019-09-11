Apple iPhone 11 launched: This is how the new iPhones look like

The new iPhones go on sale starting September 27 in India and in case you plan to buy them, here are the specifications and features of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Apple has finally unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 11 lineup. The three new iPhones launched this year include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Image: Apple) 2/12 The iPhone 11 is the most affordable iPhone launched at $699 in the US and Rs 64,900 in India for the 64GB base variant.(Image: Apple) 3/12 iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with an 828 x 1792 pixel resolution.(Image: Apple) 4/12 The iPhone 11 now gets a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12MP f/1.8 primary and a 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. iPhone 11 is also IP68 certified for up to 2 meters of water resistance for 30 minutes. (Image: Apple) 5/12 Powering the iPhone 11 is Apple A13 Bionic chip which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. It also gets a bigger battery which offers an hour more juice than the iPhone XR. (Image: Apple) 6/12 iPhone 11 comes in six new colours, namely White, Black, Purple, Product (Red), Yellow and Green. It is priced at Rs 64,900 and goes on sale starting September 27 in India. (Image: Apple) 7/12 The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were also launched alongside as Apple's premium iPhone models for 2019. (Image: Apple) 8/12 Both the iPhones feature a Super Retina XDR display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display. (Image: Apple) 9/12 The biggest upgrade in this year's iPhone is the camera. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max feature a triple 12MP camera setup with a wide, ultra-wide, telephoto lens setup. (Image: Apple) 10/12 The new Night Mode uses software and A13 Bionic to capture detailed low-light shots on the iPhone. (Image: Apple) 11/12 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature Apple's A13 Bionic chip which is claimed to be the fastest processor on any smartphone. (Image: Apple) 12/12 iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max would be available in four colours and three storage options. iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB variant, iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900. Both smartphones go on sale starting September 27. (Image: Apple) First Published on Sep 11, 2019 12:35 pm