Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 865, 144Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery; price starts at Rs 35,999

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T series globally last month, adding two new smartphones to the Mi 10 lineup. Now, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have officially arrived in India. The Mi 10T series brings features such as triple camera setup, a high refresh rate display, a sizeable battery, and a flagship chipset, at a reasonable price.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s price in India starts from Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 37,999. The Mi 10T Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 39,999 for the single 8GB/128GB configuration.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Availability

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be available for pre-order on October 16 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the shipping date for the Mi 10T series as of now.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Launch Offers

Launch offers for the Mi 10T series, includes up to Rs 3,000 bank cashback, Rs 2,000 additional cashback, and up to 12 months no-cost EMI payment. Additionally, you can get Rs 500 off using Flipkart Super Coins.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Specs

Both Xiaomi Mi 10T handsets feature identical specs, with the only major difference coming on the camera front. The devices will pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are equipped with the 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phones feature 650 nits of peak brightness as well as HDR10 and MEMC support. The panel on the Mi 10T series opts for a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen uses new AdaptiveSync tech, which allows the display to sync with the content frame rate by dropping the refresh rate to 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz based on the user’s requirement.

The Mi 10T Pro opts for a triple camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor that features 4-in-1 binning and an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera sensor supports OIS as well as video recording in up to 8K resolution at 30fps. The other two cameras include a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. The standard Mi 10T opts for the same camera setup but uses a 64 MP, f/1.9 primary sensor. You can record 8K video on both handsets, but the vanilla Mi 10T’s main camera loses out on OIS. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro run on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and infrared (IR). The fingerprint reader on the Mi 10T series is shifted to the side. The device features UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

Both the front and back of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The frame of the phone is made of aluminium alloy, while a separate piece of GG5 protects the camera module. The Mi 10T lineup also boasts 3D audio recording with its dual speakers. The Mi 10T is available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver, while the Mi 10T Pro gets an additional Aurora Blue finish.