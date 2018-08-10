Stocks in the news: SBI, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, Adani Green, Jet Airways

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: SBI, Hindalco, GAIL, Bosch, DLF, Sun TV Network, United Breweries, NHPC, Indraprastha Gas, Glenmark Pharma, Apollo Hospital, Union Bank of India, NCC, Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, KNR Construction, Andhra Bank, CG Power, PC jeweller, Voltas, Endurance Technologies, Indian Hotels, Sheela Foam, Vakrangee, Timken India, Lux Industries, Great Eastern Shipping, Elgi Equipment, Indostar Capital Finance, Rupa & Company, Talwalkars Lifestyles, TVS Electronics, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, UCO Bank, Kirloskar Oil, Take Solutions, Dhanuka Agritech, Allcargo Logistics, Techno Electric, Puravankara, West Coast Paper, JB Chemicals, Max india, TNPL, Uflex, GOCL Corporation, Surya Roshni, KIRI Industries, Matrimony.com, Fairchem Speciality, Shriram EPC, Prabhat Dairy, Technocraft Industries (India), Wim Plast, BF Utilities, Jindal Poly Films, Balaji Telefilms, Rattanindia Power, Hester Biosciences, GTPL Hathway, Dynamatic Technologies, Titagarh Wagons, Gujarat Spirits, Mishra Dhatu, Mukta Arts, Sayaji Industries.

GMR Infra board to consider raising up to Rs 2,950 cr

Jet Airways defers Q1 result announcement

Eicher Motors: Q1 profit rises 25.4 percent to Rs 576.2 crore versus Rs 459.6 crore; revenue increases 27.4 percent to Rs 2,547.8 crore versus Rs 2,000.6 crore (YoY).

Aurobindo Pharma: Q1 profit falls 12.1 percent to Rs 455.6 crore versus Rs 518.3 crore; revenue jumps 15.5 percent to Rs 4,250 crore versus Rs 3,678.7 crore (YoY).

Jindal Steel & Power: Q1 profit at Rs 180.8 crore versus loss of Rs 387.1 crore; revenue surges 70.5 percent to Rs 9,665.4 crore versus Rs 5,668.2 crore (YoY).

3M India: Q1 profit spikes 50.7 percent to Rs 99.1 crore versus Rs 66.1 crore; revenue increases 5.5 percent to Rs 700.7 crore versus Rs 664.4 crore (YoY).

Future Retail: Q1 profit rises 3.4 percent to Rs 153.1 crore versus Rs 148 crore; revenue falls 3.5 percent to Rs 4,538.7 crore versus Rs 4,705 crore (YoY).

Liberty Shoes: Q1 profit doubles to Rs 2.3 crore versus Rs 1.1 crore; revenue rises 13.4 percent to Rs 146.2 crore versus Rs 128.9 crore (YoY).

Himatsingka Seide: Q1 profit drops to Rs 44.6 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore; revenue rises 13.9 percent to Rs 582.6 crore versus Rs 511.5 crore (YoY).

AIA Engineering: Q1 profit jumps 45.9 percent to Rs 105.5 crore versus Rs 72.3 crore; revenue surges 44 percent to Rs 683.5 crore versus Rs 474.6 crore (YoY).

SH Kelkar: Q1 profit declines 8.7 percent to Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 19.7 crore; revenue slips 16.6 percent to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 283 crore (YoY).

Hindustan Copper: Q1 profit rises sharply to Rs 35.3 crore versus Rs 10.3 crore; revenue increases 9.2 percent to Rs 421.6 crore versus Rs 386 crore (YoY).

Deccan Cements: Q1 profit slips 0.4 percent to Rs 113.4 crore versus Rs 113.9 crore; revenue rises 19.2 percent to Rs 161.7 crore versus Rs 135.6 crore (YoY).

Capacite Infraprojects: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 22.72 crore versus Rs 16.08 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 397.46 crore versus Rs 266 crore (YoY).

Eris Lifesciences: Q1 profit rises to Rs 71.6 crore versus Rs 70.84 crore; revenue increases to Rs 250.76 crore versus Rs 185.2 crore (YoY).

Peninsula Land: Q1 loss at Rs 190 crore versus loss of Rs 28.17 crore; revenue falls to Rs 11.01 crore versus Rs 21.69 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: Q1 profit spikes to Rs 185.52 crore versus Rs 66.55 crore; revenue surges to Rs 1,604.8 crore versus Rs 975.3 crore (YoY).

IDBI Bank has sold 12,50,000 equity shares constituting 2.5% of the paid up capital of Clearing Corporation of India

HSIL: Q1 profit drops to Rs 2.10 crore versus Rs 11.76 crore; revenue increases to Rs 542.41 crore versus Rs 478.33 crore (YoY).

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: Q1 profit slips to Rs 13.73 crore versus Rs 32.34 crore; revenue declines to Rs 234.54 crore versus Rs 267.08 crore (YoY).

Sangam India: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 4.18 crore versus Rs 1.22 crore; revenue rises to Rs 473.5 crore versus Rs 421.01 crore (YoY).

Ansal Housing: Q1 loss of Rs 2.7 crore versus loss at Rs 2.15 crore; revenue falls to Rs 36.75 crore versus Rs 54.4 crore (YoY).

Healthcare Global Enterprises: Q1 loss at Rs 6.33 crore versus profit at Rs 6.08 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 226.56 crore versus Rs 191.10 crore (YoY).

Indian Energy Exchange: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 41.89 crore versus Rs 31.38 crore; revenue increases to Rs 66.96 crore versus Rs 54.69 crore (YoY).

Patel Integrated Logistics: Q1 profit falls to Rs 1.81 crore versus Rs 2.02 crore; revenue rises to Rs 113.3 crore versus Rs 106.4 crore (YoY).

Mcleod Russel: Q1 profit at Rs 1.51 crore versus loss of Rs 1.66 crore; revenue rises to Rs 223 crore versus Rs 193.4 crore (YoY).

Coffee Day Enterprises: Q1 profit declines to Rs 21 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 979.1 crore versus Rs 814.3 crore (YoY).

63 Moons Technologies: Q1 profit at Rs 35 crore versus loss of Rs 17.2 crore; revenue jumps 36 percent to Rs 41.9 crore versus Rs 30.8 crore (QoQ).

Godrej Agrovet: Q1 consolidated profit rises to Rs 80.97 crore versus Rs 79.07 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,484.36 crore versus Rs 1,344.14 crore (YoY).

Tata Communications: Q1 net loss at Rs 58 crore versus loss of Rs 120.5 crore; revenue falls 2.8 percent to Rs 3,912.3 crore versus Rs 4,008.6 crore (QoQ).

Zensar Technologies: Q1 profit increases 13.4 percent to Rs 83.9 crore versus Rs 74 crore; revenue rises 11 percent to Rs 904.7 crore versus Rs 814.7 crore (YoY).

United Bank Of India: Q1 loss at Rs 388.7 crore versus loss of Rs 211.5 crore; NII doubles to Rs 545.3 crore versus Rs 255.2 crore (YoY)

Adani Enterprises' wholly owned subsidiary Adani Agri Logistics has incorporated WOS namely Adani Agri Logistics (Dhamora) and Adani Agri Logistics (Borivali)

State Bank of India: SBI gets the approval of Executive Committee Of Central Board to explore & initiate divestment up to 4 percent of the stake of SBI in SBI General Insurance.

Vedanta, ONGC: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Vedanta wins 41 blocks under OALP-1, 2 blocks won by ONGC: CNBC-TV18.

Adani Green has acquired 100% equity share capital of Adani Renewable Energy Park from Adani Tradecom LLP and Adani Trading Services LLP

Indian Energy Exchange: Company recommended sub-division of one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into one equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up.

Manappuram Finance: Board approved the proposal of fundraising up to Rs 3,000 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in multiple tranches during FY18-19.

Deepak Fertilizers to raise Rs 800 crore to fund expansion plans

Bhushan Steel: SFIO arrests Neeraj Singhal, promoter and vice-chairman of the company.