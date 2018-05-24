Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, NCC, Indiabulls Housing, NMDC, GAIL, Shalimar Paints

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results on Thursday: GAIL India, Pidilite Industries, United Spirits, United Breweries, Cummins India, City Union Bank, NCC, Cochin Shipyard, MOIL, Gujarat Alkalies, Zydes Wellness, Elgi rubber, V-Mart Retail, Heidelberg Cement, Kaveri Seed, Heritage Food, Sudarshan Chemical, Time Technoplast, Maharasthra Seamless, LT Foods, Somany Ceramics, Granules India, JMC projects, Ramco Industries, GIPL, Asian Star, Honda Siel, Sequent Scientific, Camlin Fine, Triveni Eng, Sundaram Finance Holding, DISA India, Ajmera Realty, Amrutanjan Health, Man industries, Goodricke, Mangalore Chemicals, Allsec Tech, Andhra Petro, Gokaldas Exports, Birla Cable, Saurashtra Cement

Tata Motors Q4 YoY: Consolidated profit down 50 percent at Rs 2,175 crore versus Rs 4,336.4 crore, revenue up 18 percent at Rs 91,279 crore versus Rs 77,217 crore; standalone net loss at Rs 500 crore versus loss of Rs 806 crore due to one-time loss of Rs 963 crore on account of impairment; JLR profit before tax down 46 percent at 364 million pound

Binani Cement: Committee of creditors meeting scheduled for May 24 postponed.

Ramco Cements: Company posts Q4 net profit of Rs 108 crore

Shalimar Paints: Company approves Rights Issue worth upto Rs 300 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company approves raising of funds via issue of NCDs upto Rs 15,000 crore

NMDC: Company fixes prices Lump Iron Ore at Rs 3,050 per tonne w.e.f. May 23 and Iron Ore Under Fines at Rs 2,660 per tonne

NLC India: Company's 300 MW out of 500 MW solar PV projects U/Implementation in Tamil Nadu, commissioned

Godrej Industries: Company's Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 199 crore against Rs 46 crore (YoY)

DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sold 9,99,334 shares of Indian Terrain at Rs 180

Sebi fines AstraZeneca Pharma, 3 ex-officials Rs 4 lakh

Pfizer Inc recalls 1.80 million vials of anti-biotics

Grasim Ind draws up Rs 13,327 cr capex plan for expansion

Tata Power executed share purchase agreements with Tata Sons

Sunteck Realty to raise Rs 2,000 crore via issue of securities

MEP Infrastructure raises FPI investment limit from 24 percent to 100 percent

RIL subsidiary invests Rs10 crore in KareXpert Technologies - Mint

ABG Shipyard receives new resolution plan - FE

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.