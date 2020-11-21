From Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to Pixel 4a: Here are our picks for the best smartphones you can buy in India

Best Mid Range Smartphone | Google Pixel 4a | The mid-range is arguably one of the most competitive smartphone markets in India. But no other smartphone here stood out, like the Pixel 4a. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 4a makes no concessions for performance, incorporating one of the best mid-range chips in the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It also has a vibrant OLED and excellent software. But all that aside, this is the only phone at this price with camera performance comparable to an iPhone 12, Galaxy S20+, OnePlus 8 Pro, or any other flagship for that matter.