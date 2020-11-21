From Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to Pixel 4a: Here are our picks for the best smartphones you can buy in India

There's something for every budget! Carlsen Martin We saw a ton of new smartphones pop-up in the second half of 2020. No matter what budget you are operating at, there are several options to consider before picking a phone. Today, we are focusing on the best smartphones for every budget. So, without any further delays, let’s look at the best phones you can buy in India. Best Ultra Premium Smartphone | Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the ultimate ultra-premium smartphone you can buy in India. You cannot look at a single area on the device and say that it is not the best in the category. From the overall design to the camera performance and everything in-between, like the added utility of the stylus, the Note 20 Ultra simply doesn’t compromise. Best Alternative | Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max | The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max would be our next ‘go-to’ ultra-premium phone and is definitely the phone with the best camera in India, better so than the Note 20 Ultra. And when it comes to capturing video, it doesn’t get better than the 12 Pro Max. Best Flagship Smartphone | OnePlus 8 Pro | If you are looking to buy a flagship smartphone on a budget, I’d highly recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro. In my view, the 8 Pro is the best value-oriented flagship on the market, delivering premium specs at a not-so-premium price. The cameras here can definitely keep pace with some of the best Samsung and Apple has to offer, while the display, battery, software, and design are all top-notch and second to none. Best Alternatives | Apple iPhone 12 & Samsung Galaxy S20+ | There are two more phones to look at here, the iPhone 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S20+; the former costs more but excels in camera performance, while the latter is arguably just as good as the OnePlus 8 Pro, especially given the S20 Plus’ recent price cut. Best Flagship Killer | Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro | This might be somewhat of a confusing category, but I interpret ‘flagship killer’ as a phone that has a lot of flagship specs but prioritizes value. And in that area, the Mi 10T Pro is really the pick of the lot. The 108 MP main camera brings image quality very-close to Apple and Samsung while offering a massive battery and flagship 5G chipset. Best Alternatives | Realme X50 Pro & OnePlus 8 | If you are sceptical about Xiaomi’s software or the use of that LCD panel, the OnePlus 8 and Realme X50 Pro are two excellent alternatives. However, what you gain in display and software, you’ll lose in the camera and battery departments. Additionally, both OnePlus and Realme bring the high-refresh-rate to superior OLED panels but fall short of the 144Hz mark. Best Mid Range Smartphone | Google Pixel 4a | The mid-range is arguably one of the most competitive smartphone markets in India. But no other smartphone here stood out, like the Pixel 4a. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 4a makes no concessions for performance, incorporating one of the best mid-range chips in the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It also has a vibrant OLED and excellent software. But all that aside, this is the only phone at this price with camera performance comparable to an iPhone 12, Galaxy S20+, OnePlus 8 Pro, or any other flagship for that matter. Best Alternatives | iQOO 3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom | If you are looking for a smartphone with more flexibility in terms of the total number of cameras, the Realme X3 SuperZoom or iQOO 3 might be worth considering. The X3 SuperZoom, in particular, uses the Snapdragon 855+ chip from last year, which is at least twice as fast as any mid-range chipset and has six cameras in total, including a Periscope module. The iQOO 3, on the other hand, has the standard wide, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras but also runs on the powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC. Best Smartphone Under 20,000 Rupees | Realme 7 Pro | Realme has a ton of smartphones in the sub-20K segment, but none as impressive as the Realme 7 Pro. For the sub-20K price, Realme has attempted to pack as many premium features in this phone as possible, with the two most noteworthy ones being the 65W charging adapter and the vibrant OLED panel. Best Alternatives | Poco X3 & Motorola One Fusion+ | If you aren’t convinced by the Realme 7 Pro, then two excellent alternatives are the Motorola One Fusion+ and Poco X3. The Poco X3 is a pretty capable phone and rivals the 7 Pro in almost every area, while the Motorola One Fusion+ has arguably the best combination of hardware and software at this price point. Best Budget Smartphone | Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime | Lastly, we head to the budget segment, where value matters most of all. And the best phone in this segment is the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. The Redmi 9 Prime packs some very-capable hardware and is easily the best smartphone under 10,000 rupees in India. While the software is not the best, the Redmi 9 Prime definitely has the best hardware in the sub-10K market. Best Alternatives | Micromax In Note 1 & Infinix Hot 10 | Another good alternative if you are looking for a phone under 10,000 rupees, we suggest the Infinix Hot 10, a phone with a massive display and battery as well as a pretty capable chipset. The Micromax In Note 1 didn’t quite make the sub-10K cut, but the extra Rs 1,000 is certainly worth it. Not only does the In Note 1 feature double the storage, but you also get a 48 MP primary camera and a better chipset than the Redmi 9 Prime. First Published on Nov 21, 2020 02:01 pm