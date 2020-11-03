172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|micromax-in-note-1-launched-in-india-with-mediatek-g85-soc-5000-mah-battery-48-mp-quad-cameras-check-price-specs-availability-6059051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Micromax In Note 1 launched in India with MediaTek G85 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, 48 MP Quad Cameras: Check price, specs, availability

The Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India, packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Moneycontrol News

Micromax just made a big splash in the Indian market with two new handsets, the Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b. The Note 1 debuted as the company’s sub-15K offering, bringing competitive specs to match handsets from Xiaomi and Realme. The Micromax In 1b, on the other hand, is the company’s budget offering, you can check out those details here.

Micromax In Note 1 Price in India

The Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India, packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone will also be available in 128GB storage option at Rs 12,499. The Micromax In Note 1 will go on sale starting from November 24 on Flipkart and the company’s Indian website.

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

The In Note 1 is powered by the MediaTek G85 SoC, a mid-range chipset which emphasises on gaming. The device arrives with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Micromax In Note 1 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits of brightness. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W charging adapter in the box. The phone also supports reverse charging support.

The Micromax In Note 1 features a 48 MP quad-AI camera setup on the back. The other three sensors on the rear, include a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the punch hole camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The Micromax In Note 1 features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader as well as face unlock. Connectivity options on the device include USB Type-C, VO-Wi-Fi, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, GPS, and more.

The Micromax In Note 1 runs on stock Android 10, with no bloatware. You also get a dedicated Google Assistant button, while the company guarantees two years of software upgrades. The In Note 1 arrives in Green and White colour options.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Micromax #smartphones

