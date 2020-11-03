Micromax In 1b launched in India with MediaTek G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery: Check price, specifications

Micromax In 1b has been launched in India alongside the Micromax In Note 1. The Micromax In 1b is the most affordable smartphone among the two and comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, a MediaTek G35 processor, a 13MP dual-camera setup, etc. Micromax In 1b has been launched in India under Rs 10,000 and can be purchased via Flipkart starting November 24.

Micromax In 1b price in India

Micromax In 1b comes in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 2GB + 32GB. The 4GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999, whereas the 2GB RAM variant model can be bought for Rs 6,999. The smartphone comes in three colours - Green, Purple, and Blue.

Micromax In 1b will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting November 26.

Micromax In 1b specifications

Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a tiny waterdrop notch for the front camera.

Under the hood, Micromax In 1b draws its power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 2GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal memory options.

The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.

In terms of camera, Micromax In 1a sports a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary sensor, and a 2MP depth camera sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8MP front camera sensor housed inside the waterdrop notch.

For biometrics, Micromax In 1b comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

The smartphone boots on stock Android 10 and is promised to get two years of software updates.