Google Pixel 4a First Impressions | Google’s most compelling case for a Pixel

One of the biggest shortcomings of the Pixel 3a, at least in India, was balancing out the price to performance. However, Google seemed to have addressed that issue rather well. The Snapdragon 730G SoC is one of the fastest mid-range chips on the market, while both RAM and storage have been upgraded to 6GB and 128GB, respectively. Google has also reduced the price of the Pixel 4a in India to the point where it is much more accessible while offering more value to the consumer. The new hardware does help with performance.