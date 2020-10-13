Vivo V20 first impressions: Is the camera worth the hype?

Priced at Rs 24,990, is Vivo V20 the best smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India? While we work on the Vivo V20 review, here are our first impressions of the smartphone. Pranav Hegde Vivo continues to bring uniquely-designed smartphones in India, with the latest one being the Vivo V20. Yes, Vivo V-series focuses primarily on the camera performance but with the V20, the design is likely to catch the eyes of many. We have used the smartphone for a brief time period and while we work on our Vivo V20 review, here are our initial impressions. You might think that this image and the one above are two different colour options of the Vivo V20 but no. Vivo V20 uses an anti-glare matte glass, coupled with other industry tech to offer different hues. We have the Sunset Melody colour which primarily throws shades of blue and pink when you look at it from different angles. Vivo is also offering the V20 in Midnight Jazz and Moonlight Sonata. Despite having a flashy rear panel, the V20 managed to keep fingerprints at bay. Not just the colour, but the Vivo V20's USP is also its sleek form-factor. While this Sunset Melody is only 7.48mm thick, the other two colour variants are thinner at 7.38mm. Despite that, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack next to the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille at the bottom edge. The rear-camera module's design is heavily inspired by the Vivo X50 Pro (Review) and features three sensors. There is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera that doubles up as a macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The camera app is quite user-friendly. You get various modes like Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, etc above the shutter, whereas the HDR mode, flash and camera settings are above the viewfinder. There is a tiny button on the bottom-right corner of the viewfinder for the ultra-wide, bokeh, and macro mode. We will test out the camera in our full Vivo V20 review. Meanwhile, here is a sample image shot using the primary camera. The colours are close to real and the overall image is quite detailed too. What we did notice is that the colour tone of the image leans towards the warmer side of the spectrum. Here is a sample image shot using the 8MP ultra-wide camera. As you might have noticed, the colour temperature varies and is quite cool compared to the primary camera. Our Vivo V20 review will include more camera samples shot using the main and the ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a 44MP front camera housed inside the waterdrop notch on top of the display. There is a 44MP front camera that shoots detailed selfies. We disabled the beauty mode to get sharper and colour-accurate selfies. The display on Vivo V20 is 6.44-inch tall and has a Full HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The AMOLED display offers vibrant colours and good viewing angles. We did not notice any major off-axis colour shifting either. There is no 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate support and you can check our OnePlus Nord review or Realme X3 SuperZoom Review for the same. Under the hood, Vivo V20 features a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. During our brief time with the device, we did not notice any lag or stutters while performing basic tasks. We will test out the gaming capabilities in our Vivo V20 review. The battery life offered by the 4,000 mAh cell will also be tested in our full review. Vivo V20 runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11. Other than some Vivo and Google apps, there were very few third-party apps like Among Us, Amazon, etc. RAM management has been quite good so far. Apps opened from where we left them and we did not notice any stuttering while multi-tasking either. These were our Vivo V20 first impressions. Priced at Rs 24,990, is Vivo V20 the best smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India? We will let you know in our full review, which will be coming soon on our website. Stay tuned. First Published on Oct 13, 2020 01:20 pm