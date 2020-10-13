Vivo V20 first impressions: Is the camera worth the hype?

You might think that this image and the one above are two different colour options of the Vivo V20 but no. Vivo V20 uses an anti-glare matte glass, coupled with other industry tech to offer different hues. We have the Sunset Melody colour which primarily throws shades of blue and pink when you look at it from different angles. Vivo is also offering the V20 in Midnight Jazz and Moonlight Sonata. Despite having a flashy rear panel, the V20 managed to keep fingerprints at bay.