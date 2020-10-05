172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|infinix-hot-10-launched-in-india-with-mediatek-helio-g70-soc-5200mah-battery-check-price-specifications-5923821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 02:34 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5,200mAh battery: Check price, specifications

Infinix Hot 10 price in India is set at Rs 9,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News

Infinix Hot 10 has been launched in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 comes with a hole-punch display, a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, and a quad-camera setup. Infinix Hot 10 sale starts on October 16 in India.

Infinix Hot 10 price in India

Infinix Hot 10 price in India is set at Rs 9,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. The budget smartphone comes in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean Wave colour options. 

Infinix Hot 10 specifications 

Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone features a hole-punch cutout for the 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, Infinix Hot 10 features a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, paired with 6GB and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Infinix Hot 10 packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The quad-camera setup on the Infinix Hot 10 features a 16 MP primary sensor, two 2 MP sensors, and an AI lens. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #Infinix #smartphones

