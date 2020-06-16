App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India with SD 730 SoC, 64 MP Quad Cameras, 5,000 mAh battery: Price, Specs, Availability

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in India at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant.

Carlsen Martin

After the recent launch of the Moto G8 Power Lite in India's budget smartphone segment, the company has now set its sight on the mid-range smartphone market with the Motorola One Fusion+. The Motorola One Fusion+ has officially arrived in India and looks like a pretty impressive mid-range offering.

Motorola One Fusion+ Price and Availability

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in India at Rs 16,999. The phone is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB memory configuration. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on June 24 at 12:00 pm. The Motorola One Fusion+ is available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Close

Motorola One Fusion+ Specs

related news

The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, a solid mid-range chipset capable of handling any tasks smoothly. The One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ full-screen display with an IPS LCD panel. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In optics, Motorola opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also boasts a 16-megapixel motorised pop-up selfie camera. The main camera can record videos in 4K resolution, while the front camera is limited to 1080p video recording.

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on near-stock Android 10. The phone features a plastic frame at the back with a splash-resistant coating. The device arrives with a headphone jack, a hybrid slot for memory expansion, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.