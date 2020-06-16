Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India with SD 730 SoC, 64 MP Quad Cameras, 5,000 mAh battery: Price, Specs, Availability

After the recent launch of the Moto G8 Power Lite in India's budget smartphone segment, the company has now set its sight on the mid-range smartphone market with the Motorola One Fusion+. The Motorola One Fusion+ has officially arrived in India and looks like a pretty impressive mid-range offering.

Motorola One Fusion+ Price and Availability

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in India at Rs 16,999. The phone is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB memory configuration. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on June 24 at 12:00 pm. The Motorola One Fusion+ is available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specs

The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, a solid mid-range chipset capable of handling any tasks smoothly. The One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ full-screen display with an IPS LCD panel. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In optics, Motorola opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also boasts a 16-megapixel motorised pop-up selfie camera. The main camera can record videos in 4K resolution, while the front camera is limited to 1080p video recording.

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on near-stock Android 10. The phone features a plastic frame at the back with a splash-resistant coating. The device arrives with a headphone jack, a hybrid slot for memory expansion, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.