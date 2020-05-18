Motorola G8 Power Lite with 5,000mAh battery, triple-camera setup coming to India on May 21, Flipkart confirms

Motorola G8 Power Lite is confirmed to launch in India on May 21. The smartphone’s launch has been teased by Flipkart, confirming its availability on the e-commerce website.

The Flipkart listing does reveal the design and some specifications of the Moto G8 Power Lite. The smartphone was launched in Europe during April and thus, we have the detailed spec-sheet available already. What remains unknown is the price tag, which will be unveiled on May 21 in India.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch on top. The use of an LCD means that there is no in-display fingerprint scanner, which is instead positioned on the rear panel.

Under the hood, the Moto G8 Power Lite has a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The G8 Power Lite packs a beefy 5,000 mAh battery but only supports 10W charging.

In optics, the G8 Power Lite has triple-camera setup on the back. This includes a 16MP f/2.0 main shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, the G8 Power Lite has an 8MP front camera housed inside the notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, micro-USB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

In Europe, Motorola G8 Power Lite is available for EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,900).