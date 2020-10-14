Apple launches iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Here's how the specs & features compare

Here’s everything you need to know about the four new iPhone 12 models. Moneycontrol News Apple launched four new iPhones on October 13, equipped with 5G connectivity. Under the iPhone 12 series, Apple launched iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here’s everything you need to know about the four new iPhone 12 models comparing their features and new upgrades. (Image: News18 Creative) Comparison on the basis of display and storage. (Image: News18 Creative) Comparison on the basis of front camera and main camera. (Image: News18 Creative) Comparison on the basis of bionic chip and battery. (Image: News18 Creative) Comparison on the basis of optical zoom and network. (Image: News18 Creative) Comparison on the basis of dimensions. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Oct 14, 2020 07:05 pm