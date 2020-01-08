Stocks in the news: NBCC, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Navin Fluorine, NCL Industries, NHPC

Here are stocks that are in the news today.

NBCC India: Company got orders worth Rs 1,090 crore in December.

HT Media: Unit HT Leaming Centers to restructure its 'Studymate' and 'Englishmate' businesses.

Goa Carbon: December total production of calcined petroleum coke at 186.9 million tonnes, exports were nil.

PFC: Fitch rated PFC's proposed USD Notes at 'BBB-'.

Navin Fluorine International: Post successful mechanical completion and plant trials, the company's cGMP capacity addition at Dewas Plant, Madhya Pradesh, has commenced commercial production with effect from January 6,2020.

Bosch: Trade Unions at the company's plants situated at Bidadi and Naganathapura in Karnataka and Jaipur in Rajasthan are participating in the All India General Strike called by Central Trade Union on January 8.

Muthoot Finance: MD, George Alexander Muthoot, was mercilessly attacked by criminals at the instance of CITU while he was on his way to the head quarters of the company at Kochi on January 7.

NHPC: Company raised Rs 500 crore on January 3 in second tranche through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.38% NHPC-Y1 Series Bonds.

Yes Bank board meeting on January 10 to consider fund raising

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings registered as a Core Investment Company and issued certificate of registration by RBI

Tata Steel arm TS Alloys has received letter of intent as the successful bidder for grant of mining lease for 50 years by Odisha Government

Vindhya Telelink - CARE revised ratings on long term bank facilities from CARE AA- to CARE A+

Sakthi sugars defaults in repayment of loans and payment of interest worth Rs 860 crore

NCL Industries' cement production for December down 23%, YoY

Jaypee Infra defaulted on Rs 6,721 crore as payment of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans

HCC defaults on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans from banks / financial institutions

Gayatri Projects defaults on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans from banks / financial institutions

Bajaj Electricals - NCLT approved the scheme arrangement between Hind Lamps and the company

Mahindra & Mahindra: CARE reaffirmed long term rating on bank loan facilities at AAA with Stable outlook.

Cyient: Company inaugurated its state-of-the-art development center in Warangal at Telangana.

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills: Board accepted the one time settlement received from the ICICI Bank.

Pradip Overseas: Company has accepted for the execution of One time settlement with the State Bank of India.

Thomas Cook India: Company signed long term strategic agreement with Experience Hub to Drive 2020 Visitation to Yas Island Abu Dhabi.

Suzlon Energy: Company defaulted on payment of interest / repayment of principal amount on loans from banks / financial institutions, which was Rs 7,256.38 crore.

V2 Retail: Akash Agarwal has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) due to professional engagements.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: State Bank of India has cancelled the compromise settlement due to default in making the payment.

Modison Metals: Company plans to expand and modernized its HV & LV plants at Vapi.

Cipla gets US FDA nod for Bosentan - CNBC-TV18

Bulk deals